Superdisintegrants Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.9% – Growing Adoption of Orally Disintegrating Tablets

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Superdisintegrants Market by Product (Modified Starch, Modified Cellulose, Crospovidone, Ion Exchange Resin), Formulation (Tablet, Capsules), Therapeutic Area (Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Oncology, Hematology) – Global Forecast to 2023″, is expected to reach USD 536.5 million, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The increasing adoption of orally disintegrating tablets, the growing generics market, and the emergence of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry are factors driving the market for superdisintegrants. The shifting focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets and the growth of the overall pharmaceutical market in these markets present significant opportunities for market growth. However, safety and quality concerns are expected to challenge the growth of the superdisintegrants market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunity: Pharmaceutical market expansion in emerging countries;

The traditionally lucrative pharmaceuticals market is becoming challenging from a growth perspective due to the diminishing drug pipeline, government pressures to curtail healthcare costs, and the increasing regulations on innovative products. This is encouraging pharmaceutical manufacturers to move their manufacturing bases closer to high-growth emerging markets. Through this, manufacturers can take advantage of the low-cost manufacturing along with several financial benefits in terms of attractive tax rates and lenient regulatory guidelines for manufacturing in these countries. A number of major excipient manufacturers are either planning capacity expansions of their existing plants in emerging countries or setting up new manufacturing plants in emerging markets such as China and India.

The synthetic superdisintegrants segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of type, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment accounted for the largest share of the global superdisintegrants market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the widespread usage of these superdisintegrants in various pharmaceutical formulations. The advantages associated with synthetic superdisintegrants include their effectiveness at lower concentrations as compared to starch and lesser effect on the compressibility and flowability of the dosage form, which drives their use in various oral dosage formulations.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period;

With significant growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing in the past few years, China and India have emerged as high-growth markets for superdisintegrants. Other than APAC countries, Brazil also shows significant growth potential for the superdisintegrants market. A majority of this growth is driven by the significant growth in the healthcare market as well as the pharmaceutical industry in these regions. The low-cost manufacturing advantage, increasing per capita income, and low regulatory stringency are also factors supporting the growth of the market.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global superdisintegrants market are Ashland Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), JRS Pharma (Germany), DFE Pharma (Germany), Roquette Freres (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corel Pharma Chem (India), and Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (US).

BASF was the leading player in the superdisintegrants market and accounted for the largest share in 2017. The company offers a well-balanced portfolio for the market. Its stronghold in the global pharmaceutical excipients market is primarily attributed to its innovative product portfolio and strong relationships with its customers. Additionally, having a large number of production sites gives it a competitive advantage over other players in the excipients market. The company also provides customized products to make customers’ production processes more efficient. To remain competitive in the market, the company focuses on expanding its presence across the globe. It opened Innovation Campus Asia Pacific in India with an initial investment of USD 2.76 million. By 2020, the company plans to conduct around 25% of its global R&D in Asia Pacific.