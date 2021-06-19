The Advitya’s Wall Hangings New Series Introduced

Noida, India, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — TheAdvitya’s wall hangings are marked with elaborate floral textures and a fantasy come true for all who fancy displaying Indian handicrafts over modern designs on their walls. A charming piece of Brass Wall Art draws inspiration from the seashore, providing the vision of a Desert Safari. The conceptual composition in dull tones can be installed on a highlighter wall with softened wallpaper or any specific indentation in your gorgeous home.

TheAdvitya’s wall hanging is hand-made with high-quality brass idols making it remarkably sturdy and long-lasting. The brass quality used in the production means makes certain that shades are lively and resemble fabulous.

All brass wall hangings come with a ready hang mechanism, creating them greatly relaxed to install. Beautify your home with our legendary series of door hanging, also remembered as Bandhanwar or Toran. It is used to finish the central entrance and is the principal thing that embraces guests.

Takedown bad vibes and hang up TheAdvitya’s Yali Wall Décor instead. You can hang it up to combine a touch of vintage grace to a dull corner in your home with its polished finish. Constructed from polyresin and metal, you can also have your coats, scarves, hats, and more in one secure and convenient accommodation.

A classical floral design in tender shades contrasts beautifully with the bright colors of the other designs in our contemporary wall hanging collection. Combine to form beautiful wall plate lighting for your living room.

The wall hanging decorated with yali designs has elaborate decorations of annular patterns representing tribal creativity.

Ideal to be used as wall decor.

It can be considered as a gift option for your loved ones.

Inspired by the traditional art form of India depicting handicraft culture.

Ideal to be hung on the living room or bedroom wall.

Comes with a pocket in the back for hanging.

Comes in a raw antique finish.

Handmade in Brass.

TheAdvitya’s wall hangings present a taste of improvement to your home with the Brass wall hanging. Exquisitely designed, the wall hanging has a different antique look. The impressive and beautiful Diya is excellent for your home decor as a wall hanging. It is formed of brass in an antique finish. It’s a pleasant souvenir for your home. Brass hanging diya is unique for gifts. It’s a beautiful multipurpose embellishment for all contemporary homes. The wall hanging is fresh and appealing for any temple or home.

Instantly update your room with sleek wall decor, and arrange them in any way to reflect your space. Let your walls come alive! Bring good luck and a promise to your family. It can also be an absolute addition to your pooja/living room. The showpiece reflects artistic brilliance and adds elegance to your home.

Buddha Figures are considered to induce calm and friendship where they are located. They deflect negative energy and draw positive vibes. Lay it around your home, living room, yoga room, or reflection room. It’s famous for the office/ workplace, too, as its appearance makes a lot of positivity.