Interview with NFT Art Gallery TWO TWO’s Co-Founder Avron Goss

My name is Avron Goss and I am one of the co-founders of TWO TWO along with Steven Meistrich and Stacey Maites. I have spent my career building successful businesses globally. I attribute my success to my determined and steadfast nature combined with my process and deliverable oriented approach which I developed while studying Biomedical Engineering and then through the early part of my career in Accenture. Success of a company always comes down to ensuring the community gets a product that they want and need. At TWO TWO my primary focus is to build the platform, processes and team to deliver a thriving token economy. My co-founders are focussed on building a global network of galleries and acquitting world class established and emerging artists for the galleries. We are all passionate about what we do and work well together. I have known and worked with Steven for over 25 years now and Steven has known Stacey for even longer.