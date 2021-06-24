Global Lemon Oil Market to Cross US$ 410 Million by the Year 2022

Grown in Asia for centuries, the lemon tree has become indispensable to the entire human race. While historically grown for its aesthetic and aromatic appeal, the lemon fruit has been recognized in the modern day as so much more than that. Lemon oil, in particular, is thought to be the most effective anti-microbial agent in all the essential oils. Studies have shown that lemon oil improves neurological activity and breaks down body fat. Lemon oil is also useful as a laundry freshener, teeth whitener, face wash, household cleaner, and cellulite cream.

The analysts at Fact.MR have taken an in-depth look at the global lemon oil market and made certain observations which have been given in an easy-to-understand format below –

Lemon oil is a popular essential oil because of its refreshing, citrusy scent that seems to boost energy levels. Lemon oil has an extremely stimulating and calming influence on the mind and researchers have shown that smelling lemon oil improves an individual’s mood. Lemon oil easily blends with many essential oils such as rose oil, lavender oil, and sandalwood oil, making it very popular among herbalists who rely on aromatherapy. The aromatherapy segment is anticipated to grow to almost US$ 80 million in 2022, making it imperative for companies to target in the lemon oil market.

Lemon oil finds great application in the food & beverage segment as it has a range of benefits. Lemon oil improves dull skin, has a detoxifying nature, and rejuvenates tired or sagging skin. Lemon oil also combats stress, anxiety, nervousness, and tension. Lemon oil is rich in vitamins that directly enhance the immune system and stimulate the white blood cells, improving the body’s ability to ward off diseases. It improves blood circulation, helps fight asthma, and provides relief from chronic insomnia. All of this ensures that lemon oil is vital in the food & beverage segment which is on track to cross US$ 75 million by the end of the forecast period.

Lemon oil is used extensively in face washes, soaps, and several other skin care and cosmetic products because of its astringent, anti-infection, antifungal, disinfectant, antiseptic, and detoxifying properties. The cosmetics segment is predicted to have a revenue share of 12.1% by application segment in the lemon oil market and Europe alone is poised to be worth slightly above US$ 20 million in end 2022.

Lemon oil has a unique aroma which makes it highly sought after in perfumes and other toiletries. Lemon oil is used in face-wash as it can improve the complexion and leave the skin feeling supple and soft. Lemon oil is nourishing and can even alleviate or ease pain-symptoms. The toiletries segment may have a small revenue share but can become lucrative if key players devise appropriate strategies as it wouldn’t be wise to overlook a potential market opportunity of almost US$ 35 million in 2022.

The companies that drive the lemon oil market are Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils, DoTERRA International, Aromaaz International, Aksuvital, Citrus and Allied Essences, Biolandes, Citromax Flavors, American Vegetable Oils, Fischer S/A, and Grief Inc.

