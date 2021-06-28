Mining Equipment Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Mining Equipment Market is estimated to reach USD 284.93 billion by 2025 due to the rise in demand for control technologies for mineral extraction maneuvers. The industry players are drawing upon adopting core motion and control technologies to operate accurate, dependable and efficient. They are keen on profiling unmatchable breadth of technological components to surge their profitability in terms of delivering value-added services catering to their customer needs. Modern-day technology has improved assembly time to make machine navigation guide easier to understand.

By product type, the market can be segmented into underground mining machinery, drills and breakers, mineral processing machinery, surface mining machinery, crushing, pulverizing, and screening equipment, and parts and attachments. Based on application industries, the market has been categorized into metal, coal, and mineral. The mining equipment market has been split by function type, which includes transportation, excavation, and processing.

In order to study the span of the industry, the mining equipment market has been geographically segmented into the five key regions of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. The market adoption has been bolstered across Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the increasing demand for metals in heavy-duty industries. The industry players are bringing in fuel-efficient devices so as to cater to lower diesel consumption levels.

The mining equipment industry is highly fragmented with the presence of major players such as Caterpillar, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Metso Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, CNH Industrial NV, Sandvik AB, Hitachi Co., Doosan Group, Ltd., AB Volvo, Liebherr Group, Bell Equipment Limited, Astec Industries Incorporated, China Coal Energy Company Limited, Corum Group, Bradken Limited, Hyundai Heavy Industries Company Limited, RCR Tomlinson Limited, Kopex SA, Terex Corporation, Techint Group, and Wirtgen Group Holding GmbH, among others.

Numerous research and development activities have made ground-breaking innovation and design that have helped in minimizing the costs of emerging systems maintenance solutions, Disposal, and energy consumption.

KGHM ZANAM S.A. is a polish manufacturer of mining machinery and equipment such as steel structures, crushers, castings, shaft equipment, conveyor belts, etc. They also deliver their services to underground zinc, lead and salt mines. Also, depending on customer needs and operating conditions, KGHM ZANAM S.A. offers a weighing system for a remotely operated fire-extinguisher and transported material. Haul trucks are yet another push-out unloading system that maneuvers transported outputs and are increasing the efficiency of narrow mine headings.

