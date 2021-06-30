PrintekMobile Launches Its Next 8” Mobile Thermal Printer

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2021-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — PrintekMobile, a long-time industry leader for reliable, innovative, on-the-go rugged mobile printers, has announced the launch of its NEW Interceptor 80 mobile thermal printer series. The I80is the newest addition to the Interceptor series, and it provides users the ability to print full-page receipts, work orders, invoices, tickets or other printing needs for vehicle applications. This printer is packed with the latest in advanced features to help your mobile workforce increase productivity right out of the box.

The Interceptor 80 is the fastest 8” mobile printer on the market. It brings with it, user friendly features like dual serrated tear bars, large function buttons, an easy to open paper door, and a web-based configuration page for easy printer set up. With a ruggedized casing, the I80 Mobile Printer will withstand environments where most other printers won’t last. The I80 was designed with ease-of-use, functionality, and the ability to drop-in and easily replace existing competitor printers. Mounting systems that are currently offered by all the major mounting companies will work with the I80 with no modifications needed.

The I80 Mobile Printer design makes for a low profile, small foot print, and highly reliable full-page mobile printer that is perfect for a wide variety of applications. The I80 Mobile Thermal printers is an ideal printing solution for EMS, police, fire, insurance agencies, fork lifts, public utilities, trucking companies and more. Like other PrintekMobile printers, the I80 Mobile Thermal Printer is available in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB versions. A wide variety of mobile printer mounting options are also available to help with ease of installation. Continuous roll paper, single sheet feed, or fanfold media allow for a variety of printing options. The I80 Mobile Printer is compatible with Windows, Android, and iOS Bluetooth operating systems.

“Early users of the I80 Mobile Printers have reported improved paper loading, paper tearing and faster printing then the competition. Our customers are happy with the ability to use current mounts and cables when installing the I80.” states Chris Yeager, Director of Marketing and Mobile Sales at Printek, LLC. “The Interceptor 80 is an example of Printek’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in the mobile printer world.”

As PrintekMobile continues to penetrate the 8” full-page mobile thermal printer market, the I80 is sure to be a standout. To download a brochure on the NEW Interceptor 80 Mobile Thermal Printer, please visit:

About Printek, LLC

Printek’s PrintekMobile brand printers are designed to withstand challenging work environments. All Printek printers are backed by unparalleled support and comprehensive 2-yr warranties. PrintekMobile printers are direct thermal printers designed for field service, route accounting, manufacturing, retail, transportation, public safety, hospitality, warehousing and distribution applications. They print invoices, forms, receipts, tickets, labels and other documents used in mobile solutions worldwide. PrintekMobile printers also come with superior customer support – before and after the purchase. The technical sales and support staff work directly with system integrators, software developers, Value Added Resellers, and installers to develop cost-effective, innovative mobile solutions using the latest technologies. Information about Printek’s entire line of mobile printing products is available at printek.com.

Media contact:

Printek, LLC.

3515 Lakeshore Drive

St. Joseph, MI 49085

cyeager@printek.com

https://www.printek.com

800.368.4636

