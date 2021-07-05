Top 5 Key Points on Red Wine Market : Fact.MR

US Food and Beverages Industry Reliant on Digital Technology for Growth

Since the unprecedented outbreak of novel coronavirus and consequent shelter-in-place orders, the U.S. food and beverages industry readjusted with the new normalization of relying on digital platforms to maintain the steady growth.The U.S. food & beverage industry manufacturers are relying on e-commerce platforms to cater the consumers demand. Consumers adapting to the life under restrictions, heavily relied on online retail platforms, prompting the market players to adopt advanced technologies to maintain their position in the industry.

The crisis accelerated some trends, reversed others and created some new trends in order to survive the pandemic. Trend for healthy foods improved the consumption of dietary and nutraceutical food supplements across the U.S. Also, demand for organic and plant based food products gained immense popularity, accelerating the growth.Sales for canned food products and frozen foods rose exponentially in the FQ-2020, augmenting the growth. Demand for comfort foods & snacks surged across the country which provided generated lucrative revenues for the industry players.

Introduction

Changing consumer habits, a rising disposable income, increased urbanization, and the preference for wine at large events or social gatherings all paint a bright future for the global red wine market. Red wine is equally sought after by both the geriatric population for its purported health benefits and the millennial population in place of other ‘hard drinks’. Wine consumption has shown marked growth across the world and the production of wine is more evenly spread across developed and emerging markets now, from the initial dominance of the former. Technological advancements have also played a key role in innovative new flavors being made available in the red wine market. According to Fact.MR, the comprehensive market survey of red wine records a modest CAGR of 2.7% from 2017-2022 and grow to just over US$ 77 billion by the end of the study.

Competition Dashboard Fact.MR has profiled some of the prominent companies in the red wine market which are Accolade Wines Australia Limited

Casella Family Brands

Caviro

Viña Concha y Toro SA

Constellation Brands

Diageo Plc

E&J Gallo Winery

Grupo Peñaflor

The Wine Group

Treasury Wine Estates. Key Points: The semi-sweet segment is the most popular by sweetness level and it accounts for a revenue share of more than 2/5 th in the red wine market. The semi-sweet segment in Europe alone is on track to be worth just under US$ 16 billion in 2022. However, APEJ should record a higher CAGR during this period. Sweet wine is considerably smaller with a revenue share of a quarter of the red wine market. As is the case with the semi-sweet segment, companies may wish to target APEJ as it represents the highest growth opportunity in the red wine market

in the red wine market. The semi-sweet segment in Europe alone is on track to be worth just under US$ 16 billion in 2022. However, APEJ should record a higher CAGR during this period. Sweet wine is considerably smaller with a revenue share of a quarter of the red wine market. As is the case with the semi-sweet segment, companies may wish to target APEJ as it represents the highest growth opportunity in the red wine market The trade segment is the largest sales channel in the red wine market and companies are advised to take this into consideration while devising their long-term distribution strategies. The trade segment could be worth more than US$ 28 billion by the end of 2022, making it a sales channel that can hardly be ignored in the red wine market. On the other hand, grocery stores are estimated to be extremely popular in APEJ and Latin America and key stakeholders may seek to target these in the red wine market

E-commerce is currently much smaller than the trade segment in the red wine market but it can safely be said that it is the future of most sales channels. As Internet connectivity improves in emerging markets, consumers will definitely seek out the comfort and convenience of ‘anywhere, anytime’ red wine shopping. A market approaching US$ 8.7 billion in Europe in 2022 makes e-commerce the sales channel to watch out for and companies that do not cater to online shoppers may risk being left behind in the red wine market

The market opportunity that exists in the light bodied and medium bodied segment is fairly similar as both contribute 2/5 th revenue share in the red wine market. APEJ seems to show a greater preference for light bodied red wines as the CAGR for the period 2017-2022 is 4.1% In the case of medium bodied wines, companies could focus their attention on either Latin America or North America in the red wine market

revenue share in the red wine market. APEJ seems to show a greater preference for light bodied red wines as the CAGR for the period 2017-2022 is 4.1% In the case of medium bodied wines, companies could focus their attention on either Latin America or North America in the red wine market Full-bodied wines are notably less popular than either light or medium bodied wines in the red wine market. Nonetheless, a market exceeding US$ 7.7 billion in Europe alone in 2022 makes it unwise to ignore full bodied wines entirely in the red wine market

Global Red Wine Market: Segmentation

For clearer understanding of the Red Wine Market, analysts have segmented the market. The segmentation has been done on the basis of application, technology, and users. Each segment has been further explained with the help of graphs figures. This breakdown of the market gives the readers an objective view of the global Red Wine Market, which is essential to make sound investments.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Shiraz

Merlot

Cabernet Sauvignon

Pinot Noir

Barbera

Blaufränkisch

Bordeaux

Cabernet Franc

Gamay

Others Sales Channel Modern Trade

Grocery Store

Convenience Store

E-Commerce

Other Retail Format Body Type Light Bodied

Medium Bodied

Full-Bodied Sweetness Level Dry

Semi-sweet

Sweet

Following Questions Answers Covered in the Report are:

How will the US Red Wine Market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

Which segment will drive the European Red Wine Market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

How will the market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Red Wine Market?

How will these strategies influence the market growth and competition?

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Red Wine Market report answers the following queries:

What is the largest share held by key players in the market? What strategies have proven most advantageous in the Japanese Red Wine Market? Which region promises largest opportunity for new investors during the forecast period 2017 to 2022? What factors will most likely present challenges to growth during the forecast period? What will be the value of total revenues, and at what CAGR will the growth compound during the forecast period 2017 to 2022?

