Breast Reconstruction Market worth $603 million by 2025 – Rising Geriatric Population will Drive Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Breast Reconstruction Market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Then, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Breast Reconstruction Market size is expected to grow from USD 603 million by 2025 from USD 430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The rising incidence of breast cancer and the availability of reimbursement for breast reconstruction are major driving factors for the market. Moreover, the development of 3D-printed breast implants is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186501593

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on product;

The breast reconstruction market industry is segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing incidences of breast cancer and the rising number of breast reconstruction procedures.

Based on the procedure;

The breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.

Based on type;

The breast reconstruction market is segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186501593

North America was the largest regional market for breast reconstruction in 2019;

The breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the breast reconstruction in North America.

Key Market Players;

The prominent players operating in Breast Reconstruction Market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), Silimed (Brazil), Laboratories Arion (France), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.(China), CEREPLAS (France), HansBiomed (South Korea), PMT Corporation (US), and Shanghai Kangning Medical Device (China)