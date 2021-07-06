The 505 Offers Exciting Off-Campus Living

Springfield, Missouri, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — The 505 is pleased to announce exciting off-campus living options for students attending Missouri State University in Springfield. The housing complex includes various features that make student living more enjoyable.

At The 505, students have access to various amenities that contribute to a better quality of life. The complex includes a 1200 square foot fitness center, yoga studio, indoor basketball court, heated resort-style pool with a hot tub, outdoor firepit, recreation area with a game room, and much more. Students will also enjoy regularly scheduled social events open to residents and their friends.

Students interested in residing at The 505 will choose between pet-friendly, fully furnished apartments in various floor plans. Those who wish to live alone can choose between studio and one-bedroom options. Individuals who want to room with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service can select two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Rent includes Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

Anyone interested in learning about the amenities offered or the available apartments can find out more by visiting The 505 website or by calling 1-417-404-0505.

About The 505: The 505 is an off-campus housing complex opening in June 2021 for students attending Missouri State University. Students can choose from various floor plans with per-person rental rates to alleviate worry about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent. In addition, residents can enjoy a better quality of life with various available amenities.

