Redpoint Tempe Offers Dog-Friendly Apartments in Tempe, AZ

Tempe, Arizona, 2021-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Tempe is pleased to announce they offer dog-friendly student apartments for students attending Arizona State University in Tempe. These apartments make it simple for students to live the lifestyle they want while remaining close to campus.

Redpoint Tempe features various floor plans to choose from, including three, four, and five-bedroom options to share with friends or random roommates through the roommate matching service. These units feature a low per-person rental rate that includes everything students need, including Internet access, trash disposal, and access to community amenities. Special features are available for an additional fee.

Students living at Redpoint Tempe can take advantage of all the community amenities, such as a 24-hour fitness center with a sauna, 24-hour meeting and study spaces, resort-style pool complex, clubhouse with cafe and gaming lounge, and much more. The complex hosts regular social events open to students and their friends. Because the apartments allow dogs, students can bring their four-legged friends along for their college journey.

Anyone interested in learning about the dog-friendly student apartments can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Tempe website or by calling 1-602-783-1100.

About Redpoint Tempe: Redpoint Tempe is an off-campus apartment complex for students attending Arizona State University. With convenient access to the campus, students enjoy the independence of living off-campus while remaining close to their classes and on-campus activities. In addition, the luxurious apartments make student living more comfortable.

