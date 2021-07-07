Bespoke waste handling solutions for canary Wharf – London UK 

London, UK, 2021-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Pakawaste Limited, the UK’s premier manufacturer and supplier of waste handling equipment is proud to be involved in the prestigious Wood Wharf development project. Pakawaste who are based in Preston, Lancashire have supplied new bespoke waste handling systems for Canary Wharf Management’s new Wood Wharf district.

Canary Wharf has been a thriving centre for business and culture for over 30 years, the latest exciting evolution has seen the development of the new highly prestigious district Wood Wharf.

As residents get ready to make Canary Wharf their home, Wood Wharf is starting to come to life. The impressive new neighbourhood blends living, working, and leisure upon nine acres of reclaimed land. The waterside community is defined by its vibrant public realm, amenities, and striking architecture, complementing the existing Canary Wharf estate, yet with its own distinct character.

Pakawaste were tasked with the design, manufacture, and installation of a bespoke system for a basement waste recycling area that makes the most efficient use of space.

The first installation of the ongoing project included wireless industrial Bluetooth for communication between the 6 compactor control stations with a unique track and dolly system that moves the 6 x Portakrush 1000 compactors with integrated bin tippers to a location where a skip lorry can lift the compactors safely for emptying.

The dolly traverses semi-automatically to the unloading position selected, when enabled by the operators, and returns to the home position after unloading. A variable frequency drive has been used to power the dolly, giving finer control on acceleration and deceleration avoiding any excessive strain on the gearboxes and the dolly structure.

Latest up to date news is being posted on the UK news site Industry PR and https://industry-newswire.blogspot.com/2021/04/wood-wharf-district-gets-bespoke-waste.html

Pakawaste continues to provide new innovative waste management systems providing installation and maintenance services within this diverse community of global corporations and tech unicorns, SMEs, retail experiences, and residential premises.

For more Information visit https://sites.google.com/view/industry-newswire/home

Piranha Digital

The Chambers

53 Guildhalls Street

Preston

Lancashire PR13NU

https://www.piranha-solutions.com/