High Purity Iron Powder Market : Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2021-2031

High purity quartz sand has existed as a material of strategic significance. Unique piezoelectricity property of the high purity quartz sand can convert mechanical pressure into electrical energy or vice versa, thereby gaining increasing applications in semiconductor industry, optical fibers, and photovoltaic cells.

The high purity quartz sand offers excellent attributes essential for manufacturing various high-tech products which is directly influencing its rising demand. Owing to technological advancements, high purity quartz sand is widely used as raw material for production of semiconductor quartz ware, fused crucibles, and lighting products. These are the key factors favoring growth of the high purity quartz sand market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a brochure here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=705

With intensifying competition in semiconductor industry, chip manufacturers and designers are focusing on improving the product performance while reducing price that make the high-tech products more affordable for consumers. This in turn is likely to upsurge the demand, subsequently fuelling growth of high purity quartz sand market. The sales of high purity quartz sand meets many needs of optical instruments such as prisms, lenses, and optic fibers. Significant estimated growth of global optic fiber market due to increasing applications in telecommunications and broadband industry will possibly open new lucrative opportunities for the growth of high purity quartz sand market.

Steady Demand for Soft Magnetic Materials to Bolster the Demand

In soft magnetic applications, high purity iron powder is specifically used in ignition system components, electric motor components, solenoids, and inductors. The automotive industry is undergoing rapid electrification. And demand for electrical operating systems and electric power devices has increased as they are indispensable components of EVs and hybrid electric vehicles (hEVs). Electromagnetic coils found in motors and transformers contain an iron core and a copper winding. Manufacturers are focusing on developing soft magnetic iron powder that can deliver higher AC magnetic qualities.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=705

Key Company Developments

As gestation period to establish a fully functional high purity iron powder plant is about 12 months, expansion activities are highly infrequent in the market. However, sustained demand from the end-user industry is gradually widening the supply-demand gap in the market. With the aim of filling this gap, manufacturers are engaged in enhancing product quality to deliver highly pure metal for different applications.

Höganäs, a world leader in the production of powdered metals will be introducing its new center of excellence at PCIM Europe 2018. The new facility will focus on producing small, compact, and light-weight inductors made from Höganäs’ High magnetic performance iron powder.

Japan’s third largest steel maker, Kobe Steel is facing investigation charges for proposed violations of misrepresenting inspection data and providing false information about the strength and durability of its products. In addition, 140 tons of Iron powder supplied by Kobe in 2016, did not meet customer satisfaction. The incidence provides a prime example of stringent regulations affecting high purity metal manufacturing.

Further, companies are less likely to go for expansion, equating to moderate increase in demand over short term forecast period. Nevertheless, established players need to have defense strategy in place against new entrants in the market, albeit the trace element content in high purity iron powder is supplied by tier II supplier, predominantly companies based out of Far East Asia.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/705

Key Companies in the global high purity iron market include Höganäs, Rio Tinto Metal Powders, Laiwu Iron & Steel Group, Kobelco Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd., Jiande Yitong Metal Powder Co., Ltd., JFE Steel Corporation, Pometon Powder, BaZhou HongSheng, Wuhan Iron & Steel Group Corp., Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corp., and Masteel UK Limited among others.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/25/2006256/0/en/Billion-dollar-Bentonite-Market-Witnesses-Promising-Growth-Sodium-Bentonite-Reckons-over-50-Demand-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com