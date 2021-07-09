Promarketer announces neuroscience marketing to earn real leads

TORONTO, CANADA, 2021-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ — As you push towards a more digital world, neuroscience is also being applied to your marketing strategies. Neuromarketing, a booming field within the last decade, is about using neuroscience discoveries and insights to engage consumers through their senses. It can help you attract and retain customers by keeping them engaged with the products and services you offer via brain-based advertising and game development.

It mainly involves using brain imaging techniques to alter people’s behavior based on real-world situations or triggers. This can be applied in several marketing campaigns, including creating incentives that seem too good to be true (PUA) or confusingly detailed information (fake metrics). The late Dr Frank Newell first used these techniques to influence consumer behavior during the 80s. Since then, they have been implemented into numerous marketing campaigns across many industries. Neuroscientists have turned their attention from engineering solutions to consumer behavior, intending to identify “pockets of opportunity” between users to drive medium-term gains in the digital marketing business.

Canadians are enthusiastic users of new technologies. Thereby, more people turning to digital platforms for their news and information, advertisers are looking for ways to reach these consumers. According to one of the statistics in Canada, revenues from digital platforms in Canada surpassed those from traditional media outlets for the first time last year. The types of digital media available have been changing over time; however, neuroscience plays an integral role in developing more effective media offerings.

The marketing of psychology and neuroscience is designed to develop a “consumer persona” (an imagined norm among consumers) and then influence behavior by appealing to aspect values. Consumers adopt (top-of-mind) attitudes. Attitudes attract attention, which in turn guides behavior. Retailers are making psychological efforts to position their companies as providers of superior service. This is, in turn, drawing consumers away from alternatives with a better track record for providing services. So-called “get out of the brain” marketing strategies refer to studies that show consumers are more likely to buy products when they believe the company has gained some special knowledge that makes them better.

While talking to the spokesperson of this SEO Toronto company brain Mapping is a new type of neuromarketing campaign that focuses on using brain imaging techniques to target consumers. These days, playing the game can be as simple as surfing the web and entering a search term into Google. But with Brain Mapping, it’s much more interesting and important to know how other users perceive your brand. To kick things off, we as a SEO company in Toronto use brain imaging techniques to target customers based on their demographic, behavior, and online activities.

Many people understand that getting the best rewards for their spending is key to having a good financial life. But not all understand how their choices affect their brain’s dopamine system. There has been an explosion in new dopamine-naive consumers in recent years. They have been exposed to an endless amount of dopamine in the form of everywhere they turn these days. This new brainwave state has given rise to a new generation of online and mobile brainwave states. Canadians are naturally wired to attend to, hear and respond to stimuli brainwave states associated with reward. Most Canadians have naturally high levels of brainwave activity associated with mental engagement and satisfaction at all times.

