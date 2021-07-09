International Sporting Events Open Up Lucrative Growth Opportunities For Manufacturers In Ski Pole Market

The Recent study by Fact.MR– (leading business and competitive intelligence provider) On global Ski Poles market Survey study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Ski Poles market as well as the factors responsible for such a Ski Poles Market growth.

Introduction

Skiing is one of the most popular winter sports across the world, which is also recognized as a competitive sport by various organizations such as the International Ski Federation (FIS) and the International Olympics Committee (IOC).

Ski poles is one of the most important equipment used in this sport, and the growing popularity of skiing as a competitive sport as well as a recreational activity is boosting demand for high-quality ski poles.

The ski poles market is growing with an increasing number of individuals willing to practice various styles of skiing, such as alpine skiing and freestyle skiing, creating a huge demand for ski poles.

Manufacturers and distributors actively participating in the ski poles market are focusing on the increasing popularity of various types of skiing.

This enables market players to develop appropriate designs of ski poles, which can address the dynamic needs of end-users participating in various types of skiing events. Using a variety of raw materials such as aluminum and carbon fiber to introduce innovative features of ski pole is one of the most popular trends in the ski poles market.

Broader Viewership of International Sports Events to Unleash Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Leading Manufacturers

With the growing viewership of international sports events such as Olympics, Skiing has continued to gain popularity across countries.

Broadcast companies are also focusing on diversifying their portfolio through incorporating shows on snowboarding and skiing, which has translated to increased sales of the ski boards and merchandise among customers.

Banking on the growing requirements and preferences of the customers, leading manufacturers are focusing on diverting their investment towards developing a novel range of ski equipment that caters to the requirements of various customers.

As per a recent survey conducted, Germany will continue to witness the highest number of ski participants, recording nearly 14.6 million individuals participating in the sport this year.

In addition, ski participants are likely to remain high in various countries of Europe as compared to other regions. This trend is likely to continue in various countries of Europe over the coming years.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Key Companies Leverage Smart Shaft and Z-Pole Technology to Improve Brand Recognition and Expand Customer Base

Sports enthusiasts participating in skiing activities can be exposed to unpredictable accidents. In order to equip the sports enthusiasts with enhanced safety equipment, leading manufacturers are focusing on incorporating innovative technology in a range of ski equipment such as ski poles.

For instance, a leading manufacturer, Black Diamond is mainly focused towards integrating Z-Pole technology in a range of ski poles. Incorporation of this technology offers innovative features such as straightening and stiffening of the pole joints.

In addition, a prominent manufacturer based in Australia, Atomic Ski is focused towards integration of effective and smart shaft technologies in a range of ski poles. The company is narrowing its attention towards equipping ski poles with aluminum or carbon pole technology (APT/CPT).

ncorporation of this technology in the ski poles provides stiffness, lightness, and durability to the customers. Through the incorporation of intelligent technological solutions in a range of ski poles, major manufacturers are focusing on broadening their product profile and improving their brand recognition among the customers.

Manufacturers Divert their Focus towards Mergers and Collaborations to Craft Novel Growth Opportunities

To sustain their lead in the competitive market, leading companies are engaging in strategic mergers and collaborations. For instance, a prominent manufacturer in the U.S.,

LEKI Lenhart GmbH has recently entered into a partnership with Boa Technology, which is a global leader in the performance sit systems. In collaboration, the companies are concentrating on developing innovative ski equipment such as – Trigger Ski Gloves.

Further, a prominent manufacturer Clarus Corporation had entered into merger agreements to acquire Black Diamond Equipment Ltd., which is a major manufacturer of skiing, climbing, and mountain sports.

Through this mergers, the companies are focusing on maximizing their profits and diversify their product portfolio, and improve brand recognition. In addition, this mergers will enable the companies to build a diversified and global company in the outdoor and lifestyle market.

Some of the leading market players identified in the global ski poles market include Leki Lenhart GmbH, Black Diamond Equipment, Line Skis, Atomic Skis, and Volkl.

