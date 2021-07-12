Demand for Scanning Probe Microscopes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% Through 2026

Growing need for conducting detailed analysis regarding the performance of electronic products has led to surge in adoption of the scanning probe microscopes globally. In addition, surge in demand for conducting research studies to develop innovating solutions is projected to impact the global market growth of scanning probe microscope positively. Fact.MR states that the global market of scanning probe microscope is projected to reflect a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Factors Fuelling Global Scanning Probe Microscopes Market Growth

Growth of the global scanning probe microscope market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. As the need for conducting in-depth research studies to develop innovative solutions is projected to fuel the global market growth of scanning probe microscope significantly. Growing need to progress with the research studies and make in-depth analysis has led the researchers to opt for microscopes equipped with leading technology. Surge in demand for viewing magnified version of the images for detailed analysis while conducting research is projected to boost demand for the scanning probe microscopes in the global market. Surge in the number of research studies conducted in the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnological and healthcare institutions is projected to fuel demand for the scanning probe microscopes significantly during the forecast period.

In addition, surge in production of the electronic components and products is further projected to fuel the global market growth of scanning probe microscope. As the need for conducting a failure analysis before launching the final products in the global market arises, manufacturer are increasingly looking to opt for equipment that are equipped with enhanced technological features. Surge in demand for scanning probe microscopes that enable magnified view and three-dimensional view of the images has led to surge in adoption of the scanning probe microscopes among the electronic manufacturers. Moreover, increasing demand to analyze and monitor the performance of the semiconductor integrated in the electronic products is further projected to impact the global market growth of scanning probe microscope during the forecast period. Also, manufacturers in the electronic industry are increasingly opting for atomic force microscope in order to make accurate analysis to ensure the operability and functioning of the electronic products before the launch.

Besides adoption in the electronic industry, demand for the scanning probe microscope also continue to remain high in the educational institutions. Growing need to impart in-depth information and knowledge to the students in various educational institutions has led to surge in adoption of instruments that are equipped with advanced technological features such as nanotechnology and scanning probe microscopes. The scanning probe microscopes enable the students to view the images in three-dimensional view with magnified images, due to which the educational institutions are increasingly adopting scanning probe microscopes significantly. Such factors are expected to impact growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Sales to Remain High for Atomic Force Microscopes

Surge in the production of various electronic products has led to increasing demand for the atomic force microscopes in the global market. In terms of revenue, the atomic force microscope technology type segment is projected to represent a significant revenue growth, accounting for more than US$ 200 Mn by the 2026-end. On the other hand, the scanning tunneling microscopes (STM) technology type segment is projected to reflect the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the materials and nanomaterials research segment is projected to generate significant revenues, recording for around US$ 71 Mn by 2017-end. In contrary, the life science application segment is projected to represent a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Technology Type Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM)

Near-field Scanning Optical Microscopes (NSOM Application Semiconductors

Materials and Nanomaterials Research

Life Sciences

Competition Tracking

Major players in the global market of scanning probe microscope are Bruker Nano, Agilent Technologies, NT-MDT, Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation, Park Systems, Oxford Instruments/Asylum Research, Anasys Instruments, AIST-NT, Angstrom Advanced Inc., Anfatec, JPK Instruments, APE research srl, Multiprobe, Inc., Nanonics Imaging and Kleindiek Nanotechnik.

