Optimus has Earned The Modernization of Web Apps to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Vancouver, British Columbia, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Optimus Information Inc. today announced that it has earned the Modernization of Web Apps to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads and managing app services in Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernization of Web Applications in Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.

“We’re thrilled to have earned this advanced specialization. It’s reflective of the calibre of our global team, proven Azure experience, and continued relationship with Microsoft Canada,” said Pankaj Agarwal, Managing Partner and Founder of Optimus Information.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft, added, “The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. Optimus Information clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”

Learn more about Optimus Information’s comprehensive process for migrating and modernizing applications in Azure, delivering cost savings, increasing security, and improving performance and scalability at optimusinfo.com

See Optimus Information’s listings in the Azure Marketplace. (https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/consulting-services?search=optimus&page=1)

Media Contact:

Optimus Information

info@optimusinfo.com