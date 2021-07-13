Hosome Released 2 Slice Toaster, Let Let Users Enjoy Delicious Food

Shenzhen, China, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — On July 10, Hosome, a new Chinese brand of smart home appliances and smart health equipment, released the 2 slice toaster globally, which aims to let users enjoy delicious food.

“With the improvement of living standards, people pay more and more attention to the quality of life and pursue more efficient, fast, and healthy lifestyles. So Hosome was born. It aims to provide people with smart products and make everyone’s life healthier. A bread maker is one of the products.” said will Chen, director of overseas marketing.

Hosome Toaster for 2 slices was designed with brushed stainless steel material, exquisite appearance, proper design in your kitchen. Come with an extra warning rack to warm up irregular size bread or croissants.6 bread shade setting for different preferences helping to choose a batter taste. Spend a little time to finish cooking the family’s breakfast.

Hosome 2 Slice Toaster is equipped with a blue-led digital countdown timer, displaying the time when the toast pops up.

The stainless steel tray is removable for easy cleaning; The cord could wrap underneath the bottom groove for better storage.

The 2-slice toaster has now entered Tchmart and Hosome flagship stores. Once it was launched, it has been welcomed by the majority of users. The monthly sales volume exceeds 3,000 units. Now there is a huge discount for purchase.

Visit the website for more details: https://www.hosome.com/

About Hosome

Hosome, based on the philosophy of Nordic happiness, serves users with intelligent technologies, integrated into multiple scenes, such as living room, kitchen and bedroom, etc. to make usersr life smarter.