Sample preparation equipment finds its place in all analysis laboratories in the chemical, pharmaceutical, environmental and food industries and offers optimal support wherever speed, accuracy and reliability are required.

Sample Preparation Equipments is designed with the safety, ergonomics and productivity of the laboratory technician in mind. The LabMill Crusher features a split housing for easy access to the inside of the machine for cleaning and maintenance. Other key features include safety interlock switches to prevent operation of the machine while open, oversized heavy-duty enclosures, and an assortment of crushing screens to allow maximum flexibility in selecting crushed product size. A foot-operated sample tray with lock allows for easy removal of the sample container, while the rate at which material fed into the LabMill Crushing Station is metered via a hand lever from the specially designed flow control feed hopper. Sample Preparation Equipments controls can also be customized to suit the needs of your particular laboratory.

Rotary Sample Dividers provide safe, efficient long-term ease of operation for sample reduction activities. A variable rate feeder and variable rate turntable offer maximum flexibility to ensure the samples are correctly reduced. These dividers are fully enclosed for safety and are easily maneuverable via swivel casters. A variety of sample catch pans are available to suit the needs of any laboratory.