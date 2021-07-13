Kaki Bukit Place, Singapore, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Airtech provides Design and Build of Laboratories services to tailor to the customer/user requirements. The Design team has been to different countries which cover most of Asia-pacific. Experienced and Specialises in Biosafety Level Laboratories with compliance to different standards around the world to suit your research needs.

Biological Safety Levels (BSL) are a series of protections relegated to autoclave-related activities that take place in particular biological labs. They are individual safeguards designed to protect laboratory personnel, as well as the surrounding environment and community.

These levels, which are ranked from one to four, are selected based on the agents or organisms that are being researched or worked on in any given laboratory setting. For example, a basic lab setting specializing in the research of nonlethal agents that pose a minimal potential threat to lab workers and the environment are generally considered BSL-1—the lowest biosafety lab level. A specialized research laboratory that deals with potentially deadly infectious agents like Ebola would be designated as BSL-4—the highest and most stringent level.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sets BSL lab levels as a way of exhibiting specific controls for the containment of microbes and biological agents. Each BSL lab level builds upon on the previous level—thereby creating layer upon layer of constraints and barriers.