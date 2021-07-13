Alopecia Market Technology Overview, Growth Restraint Analysis & Forecast Report, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Alopecia Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Alopecia Market is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2024. Alopecia is also termed as baldness or hair loss is a medical term that mainly affects the scalp or may occur on any hair-bearing skin. It may occur naturally, or due to disease or side effects of medications. Alopecia is not a specific hair loss disease but any form of hair loss. The Alopecia Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Key Players:

Cipla

Merck & Co.

Johnson & Johnson.

Reddy’s Laboratories.

Sun Pharma.

Alpecin

Vitabiotics

Phyto Ales Groupe.

Growth Drivers:

Growth in geriatric population, rising depression and hypertension among populace, increasing demand for surgical hair transplant, technologically enhanced hair treatment medical devices, and growing disposable income are documented as major factors of Alopecia Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high cost of medication may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Alopecia Market is segmented based on type, product type, gender, mode of action, end user, and region.

Treatment Outlook:

Oral

Topical

Topical mode of action accounted for the substantial market share of Alopecia and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The market may be categorized based on end users like dermatology clinics, homecare, salons, and others that could be explored in the forecast period.

Gender Outlook:

Men

Women

Men sector accounted for the substantial market share of Alopecia and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because in the United States, 35 million men suffer from hair loss and about 95% of men suffer from androgenic alopecia across world. The key reason is smoking habits in men and growing male geriatric population.

Product Outlook:

Shampoos and Conditioners

Vitamins and Supplements

Gels

Serums

Oils

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Alopecia in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be developed healthcare infrastructure with latest technology, availability of new therapeutic options, high occurrence of hair loss issues, and high disposable income. The United States is a major consumer of Alopecia in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise huge population suffering from Alopecia, developing healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness regarding availability of several therapeutic options to treat Alopecia. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Alopecia in this region.

