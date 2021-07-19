Personalized Medicine (PM) Market Demand, Value Chain Analysis and Key Buying Criteria

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Personalized Medicine (PM) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global personalized medicine market is expected to cross USD 2452.50 billion by 2022 with a rise in CAGR of 11.8%. Personalized medicine is a branch of medical science encompassing the unique attributes of patients, particularly the genetic design, previous treatment history, behavioural attributes and environmental factors. It enables therapeutic and preventions for emphasizing the most beneficial treatment with low side effects.

Key Players:

GE Healthcare

Illumina Incorporated

Asuragen Incorporated

Cepheid

Abbott Laboratories

Dako A/S

Exact Science Corporation

Biogen

Decode Genetics Inc.

Exagen Diagnostics Inc.

Genelex Corporation

Precision Biologics Incorporated

Growth Drivers:

To cope up with biopharmaceutical research & development, companies such as Pfizer have introduced “precision medicine”, which is capable of delivering treatments based on disease mechanism and the capacity to target and develop therapies for patients.

Personalized medicine market is driven by rise in reimbursement support & regulatory framework coupled with increase in R&D activities for next generation sequencing for genetic mapping of patients by clinicians and medical practitioners. Rise in healthcare expenditures stimulates the need for effective diagnostics for cancer and increase in prevalence of chronic ailments coupled with use of biomarkers for therapeutics is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. Product segmentation for personalized medicine (PM) market includes PM diagnostics, PM therapeutics, personalized nutrition & wellness and personalized medical care.

Product Outlook:

PM Diagnostics Genetic Testing Direct-to-consumer Diagnostics Esoteric Lab Services Esoteric Lab Tests

PM Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Genomic Medicine Medical Devices

Personalized Medical Care Telemedicine Healthcare Information Technology Diseases Management

Personalized Nutrition & Wellness Retail Nutrition Complementary Medicine Alternative Medicine



Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for personalized medicine industry comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market due to rise in government funding, healthcare enhancements and technological innovations. In addition, awareness about genetic diagnostics, genome sequencing and therapeutics is likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow in the estimated period due to rise in technical advances, unmet medical needs and a mass awareness throughout the industry for infectious disease, psychiatry and CNS disorders.

