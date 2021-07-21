These two bright minds have made Zeno Health a force to reckon with in Pharma industry

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — It all began with two IIT Bombay alumni who had a lofty goal of making quality medicine more affordable and available to millions of Indians. Under the name ‘Zeno Health,’ this vision became a reality in the form of a chain of generic-focused, specialised omnichannel pharmacies. Siddharth Gadia and Girish Agarwal, both IIT Bombay alumni, established the company in 2017. Zeno Health is one of Mumbai’s fastest-growing pharmacy retail companies, with more than 80 locations in various parts of the city. Erstwhile Generico, has already saved Mumbai consumers over INR 150 crores in just three years since its inception, thanks to a team of 800+ dedicated employees and a customer base of over 10 lakh extremely satisfied customers.

The brilliant minds behind Zeno Health

Siddharth Gadia

Siddharth, who was born in August 1985, has always been a technology enthusiast. His enthusiasm led him from Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai, where he studied Mechanical Engineering at IIT Bombay. He landed a job at Electrometals, an Australian proprietary metal refining technology firm, shortly after graduation in 2009.

Siddharth grew the company’s business in India and other Asian countries over the past five years. He was given control of the European market by the organisation after they were impressed with his work. Though his corporate career was going extremely well, he had a strong desire to go out on his own. Bitten by the entrepreneurial bug, he decided to create a hardware technology for media distribution without the internet in 2014. He soon found popularity when the technology was put to good use in the travel industry. Siddharth was still unsatisfied, as he desired to solve even larger issues and do something that would satisfy both his business and social goals by giving back to the society. In 2015, he left the tech industry to pursue his next endeavour in the pharmaceutical industry. Starting with technology items in the pharma supply chain, Zeno Health was born out of a vision of how the pharma industry is primed for the greatest shift in the coming decade. Siddharth is happily married and spends his free time watching cricket and political debates.

Girish Agarwal

Girish, who was born in Patna in June 1987, has always been a wanderer. He attended DPS RK Puram boarding school in New Delhi for his primary education, which he completed away from home. He met Siddharth when they were both students at IIT Bombay, and they became friends because they shared a passion for cricket and business.

Girish’s entrepreneurial journey began when he was a student at IIT Bombay, where he spent nearly two years working closely with a bootstrapped educational robotics start-up. P&G hired him on campus, and he achieved outstanding operating results for two years in a row. Despite the fact that he loved his job at the corporate behemoth, he kept an eye on the robotics start-up progress.

After seeing the company expand over time, he decided to leave P&G and start a project management and construction service firm for industrial projects with a few other colleagues. Over the course of five years, the firm completed over 2 million square feet in five different Indian states. In 2015, he met with Siddharth, a fellow IIT Bombay alumnus, and discovered that they still shared the same vision of building a prosperous company while also giving back to the society. Girish then left the construction industry to work with Siddharth on the next challenging project at Zeno Health. Girish is happily married and likes to unwind with a game of cricket.

“By 2021, we want to have a 4X greater effect on people’s lives, so we’ll be expanding our services to more catchments in Mumbai, as well as at least two more towns. We launched our digital platform, which is a 100 percent pharmacy App that focuses on generic medicines and greatly improves customer access. We’re developing a wellness loyalty programme for customers to encourage healthier habits in communities to drive a holistic healthcare journey and, as a result, increase our impact,” says Girish.

Zeno Health aims to satisfy consumer needs of trust on quality of medicines, easy availability and best price, in accordance with their mission statement– Think Medicines, Think ZenoHealth.

About Zeno Health

