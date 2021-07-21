Orange Guinea Sonatel to Digitize its Fixed Broadband Services with Alepo AAA Transformation

Conakry, Guinea, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Strengthening its telecommunications business in the western African region, Orange Guinea Sonatel is set to digitize its fixed broadband (FTTH) services by migrating to digital enablement and revenue management solutions provider Alepo’s Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) platform.

Alepo’s AAA Transformation will help Orange Guinea Sonatel eliminate manual processes in their legacy system, resolving revenue leakage issues. Customers who purchase the prepaid FTTH plans will receive renewal notifications over email when their plans near expiration. Once the plan expires, they will automatically be redirected to the payment portal when they try to access the service, which is expected to increase renewal times significantly.

A faster and more streamlined customer sign-up process will ensure improved performance and reliability increasing customer satisfaction. Customer profile provisioning will be automated, with a responsive GUI for intuitive agent use. In addition to providing guaranteed minimum bandwidth speeds, the AAA will also enable flexible creation of new offers, enhanced role-based security, real-time monitoring of services, and comprehensive customer usage reports.

Marlyatou Hady Diallo, CTIO, Orange Guinea Sonatel, said, “Offering innovative telecom services has always been our priority, and Alepo has a long history of helping us cater to our growing customer demands. In the past, Alepo’s solutions helped us increase prepaid and subscription customers in our fixed-wireless network and we’re confident they will do the same in our rapidly growing FTTH business. We are certain the AAA will help us become more agile, improve speed, and enhance customer experience, all of which we expect will result in increased revenue.”

Vishal Mathur, VP Solution Integration, Alepo, said, “Alepo has helped transform AAA infrastructure for operators globally to meet and exceed their network demands and drive revenue growth. Our scalable and versatile AAA will help Orange Guinea Sonatel automate their legacy system and digitize their customer experience. We are proud that our previous deployments with them have yielded successful results, and that Orange Guinea Sonatel has faith in Alepo’s abilities as a trusted and experienced solutions provider.”

Alepo has transformed AAA infrastructure for several Tier-1 operators catering to millions of clients around the world. Its virtualized AAA (vAAA) is also deployed at leading service providers, with many upcoming deployments in the pipeline.

About Orange Guinea

Orange Guinea is a subsidiary of the Sonatel Group and has been present in Guinea since November 2007. It has more than 400 employees and nearly eight million subscribers. Orange Guinea is the leader in the telecommunications sector with the widest network: Conakry and all regional capitals are covered by 4G, and all sub-prefectures are covered by 3G. The operator indirectly provides employment to hundreds of thousands of Guineans in the distribution of its products and services, the provision of various services and the development of its telephone network. Orange Guinea participates in the economic and human development of Guinea through its commitment, excellence and proximity to the Guinean populations, thanks, among other things, to its citizen program. Its societal actions have had a direct impact that is valued at millions of euros.

