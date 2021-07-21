Serosoft CEO Shares his Views on National Students Day of India

Indore, India, 2021-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — As the world is grooming with new technologies, the people of India are also focusing to move into something interesting and revenue-generating that can actually increase the growth rate of India.

As higher education institutes offer job opportunities to their students in multinational companies providing them the opportunities to move abroad to seek a better lifestyle, but there are a few gems in India who choose betterment of India keeping this opportunity secondary, opting for startups that promote skills and technologies.

India’s leading newspaper Nayi Dunia featured the fact after a survey that in these times, higher education students are focusing on startups that can grow our country in a better way.

We are proud to share that Serosoft CEO Mr. Arpit Badjatya got featured in this news for his devotion and dedication that helped our country from its base that is the digital transformation of educational institutions through ERP and SIS software that helped educational institutions to seek automation to ease their academic and administrative tasks.

He completed his studies at IIM Calcutta where he was also offered a job from a well-known and reputed company named JP Morgan with a compensation of 50 Lakh per annum package, but he rejected it as he had a dream to change the educational ecosystem of India so he moved to America and after returning he started his own IT company named Serosoft.

“I decided while I was studying at IIM Calcutta that I want to improve the current educational ecosystem of India, and for this I chose technology” – says Serosoft CEO Arpit Badjatya.

And now his efforts and his team’s dedication have made Serosoft a huge brand. Serosoft has its presence in 15+ countries serving 250+ educational institutions around the world. It has the world-class education ERP/SIS naming Academia that is helping institutions to increase the level of their education operations bringing automation and digital transformation.