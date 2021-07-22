Radiation Dose Monitoring Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, July 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Radiation Dose Monitoring Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025 owing to benefits offered by automated dose monitoring systems for effectively tracking radiation dose in patient. Radiation dose monitoring is a system that collects, analyzes, controls, and improves the doses administered to patients post medical imaging checkups. It displays patient-related information and offers real-time monitoring of patient’s examination with advanced alert systems based on automatic email notifications and diagnostic reference levels.

Radiation dose monitoring industry is influenced by the rising use of imaging technologies, particularly MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and CT (computed tomography) scan and positive effect of government regulations for compulsion usage of radiation monitoring systems. Moreover, the benefit of automated monitoring systems that efficiently track patient’s radiation dose exposure is driving the market growth of radiation dose monitoring.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Software

Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Radiography

Angiography

Mammography

Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Others

The key players in radiation dose monitoring industry are Bayer Healthcare AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Afga-Gevaert N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Spectra AB, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Landauer, Inc., Bayer AG, PACSHealth, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QAELUM NV, and INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

However, radiation dose monitoring market is restrained by the shortage of nuclear medicine facilities in the emerging economies across the globe. Asia Pacific offers lucrative opportunities to radiation dose monitoring industry due to speedy urbanization and upgrades in healthcare infrastructure.

Radiation dose monitoring market is categorized on the basis of product, modality, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is divided into services and solutions. Solutions segment is expected to lead the market of radiation dose monitoring since integration radiation dose tracking, analytics and monitoring software can easily work in compliance with systems like (PACS) picture archiving and communication system, (RIS) radiology information system and (EHR) electronic medical record.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

