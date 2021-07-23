The global organic yeast market size is estimated to grow from USD 364 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Organic foods are gaining popularity as people are becoming aware of their benefits. Organic food products are either grown under a natural system of agriculture, without the use of synthetic fertilizers or they are processed products made from organically produced raw materials. The increased focus in health and demand for transparency is in turn putting pressure on manufacturers to deliver products that has clean level as a basic requirement in even the most challenging food product.

Consumer’s favor for this simplicity are compelling food producers to look for more natural and organic food ingredients to supply 100% organic products to their customers. This trend in the food pattern is expected to increase the use of organic yeast globally as it helps is enhancing flavor, color, improve texture and also add extra protein, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to meals.

The organically grown nutritional yeast products is now increasingly being used in feed products for its nutritive value as it consists of yeast biomass or pure, dead yeast cells, it also have flavor enhancing properties. Increasing awareness of animal health and nutrition and the growing prevalence of diseases in animals are the major factors driving the organic yeast market for feed. Due to its high bioavailability, organic yeast helps realize full growth and production potential in animals.

Furthermore, yeast in its organic form is easy for absorption and utilization by the body and therefore, reduce oxidative damage, stress and improve meat quality effectively in animals. Therefore, it has recently proven itself to be a high quality and consistent product that guarantees animal performance, which in turn, results in increased profitability. All these beneficial factors have led to surge the demand for organic yeast and yeast extracts in the feed market.

Organic yeast are finding huge application in the food industry. Yeast extracts plays a major role in the food processing companies as an umami taste contributor. The yeast extracts segment of the organic yeast market is projected to account for the largest share. Yeast extracts are used by restaurants and food companies as an aromatic ingredient and for enhancing specific flavor profiles in food and beverages.

Most organic yeast extract manufacturers, such as Biospringer (France) and Ohly (Germany) offer yeast extracts for food applications, such as soups & broths, sauces & dressings, snacks & seasonings, meat, fish & analogues, dairy products, sweets, starchy goods, and beverages. Use of yeast extracts in sauces, seasonings and dressing is expected to growth at the fastest rate during the projected period. With the growing awareness among consumers about nutrition and healthy foods, the need for salt, fat, and sugar reduction in food products has taken precedence.

Key Players : Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Lallemand (Canada), Biospringer (France), Leiber GmbH (Germany), Ohly (Germany), Levapan (Colombia), Biorigin (Brazil), Agrano Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany), Red Star Yeast Company (US), Angel Yeast Co. Ltd (China), Solgar Inc (US), Imperial Yeast (Portland), Levex (Turkey), and White Labs Copenhagen (US), and Rapunzel Naturkost (Germany)

