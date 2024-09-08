Global Ibuprofen API Market Set to Reach USD 851 Million by 2034, Driven by Rising Pharmaceutical Demand

Future Market Insights (FMI) has released its latest report forecasting robust growth in the global Ibuprofen API market. The market, valued at USD 665 million in 2024, is expected to surge to USD 851 million by 2034, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during the forecast period.

Ibuprofen continues to be a cornerstone in global healthcare due to its well-known efficacy as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), essential for treating conditions such as dysmenorrhea, which impacts approximately 1.8 billion individuals worldwide. The active ingredients in ibuprofen, which include analgesics, antipyretics, and anti-inflammatories, are crucial in reducing pain, fever, and inflammation by inhibiting prostaglandin production.

The surge in demand for ibuprofen APIs is primarily attributed to the growth of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, especially in emerging economies. Additionally, the global increase in the elderly population is fueling the need for advanced therapeutic solutions, further driving the market’s expansion.

“The growth of the ibuprofen API market underscores its critical role in global healthcare strategies,” said an analyst from Future Market Insights. “Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to address issues such as gastrointestinal bleeding and renal damage. Moreover, the shift towards environmentally friendly synthetic ibuprofen APIs could boost demand, despite challenges posed by environmental regulations.”

Key Market Insights:

The Ibuprofen API industry in Canada is expected to experience a CAGR of 2.0% through 2034.

The Germany market is estimated to demonstrate a CAGR of 2.7% by 2034.

The industry in Italy is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Spain’s Ibuprofen API sector is projected to showcase a CAGR of 3.7% through 2034.

France’s market is anticipated to display a CAGR of 3.0% by 2034.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the ibuprofen API market is characterized by strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical ingredient suppliers and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). These partnerships aim to enhance raw material availability and optimize production processes, yielding financial and temporal benefits. The pharmaceutical API industry is also witnessing a surge in mergers and acquisitions, aimed at global market expansion, pipeline development, and therapeutics.

These strategies are essential for boosting productivity in product development, reducing costs, and achieving economies of scale. Additionally, they help increase market share and attract new clients, making them vital for long-term success in the ibuprofen API market.

Recent Market Development:

In December 2020, BioSyent Pharma Inc. launched the first fixed-dose combination of acetaminophen and ibuprofen in a single tablet for short-term pain relief and fever control in Canada. This development represents a significant advancement in the market, offering new options for patients and healthcare providers.

Key Players:

BASF SE

BIOCAUSE Inc.

IOL Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Limited

SI Group, Inc.

Sino-US Zibo Xinhua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited

Granules India Limited

Market Segmentation:

By End User:

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

