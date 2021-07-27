Industry Growth Analysis and Key Players of Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion in 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the growing prevalence and incidence rates of various disorders such as obesity and CVDs; increasing incidence of trauma; growth in the number of accidents and sports-related injuries, which has led to an increase in surgical procedures being performed across the globe. Also, the need to manage blood loss in patients and R&D being undertaken to bring innovative products to the market is aiding the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38230314

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the surgical sealants and adhesives market are Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.) (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Adhezion Biomedical, LLC (US), Tricol Biomedical, Inc. (US), Vivostat A/S (Denmark), Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK), Stryker Corporation (US), CSL Limited (Australia), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (US), MicroVal (France), GEM Srl (Italy), Hemostasis, LLC (US), Péters Surgical (France), and Tissuemed Ltd (UK).

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The surgical sealants and adhesives market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing investments by major players in these regions, rising health awareness, growing per capita income, increasing medical tourism, presence of less stringent regulations, and the growing demand for quality healthcare are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.