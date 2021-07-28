Cell Therapy Technologies Market worth USD 5.6 billion Indicates Impressive Growth Rate In Cell Processing Industry

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The emerging economies such as Australia and China are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market which is driven by their large and growing populations as well as increase in the number of clinical trials and investments in the field of personalized medicine in these countries.

[ 173 Pages Report] The cell therapy technologies market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2025.

COVID -19 Impact on the Cell Therapy Technologies Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a minimal or negligible negative impact on the cell therapy technologies market. The rise in the incidences of COVID has led to an increase in the need for an efficient drug or vaccine for COVID, which could help in reducing the severity of the cases. Cell-based research is an essential step during the manufacturing of vaccines, which can help in the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

Rising government investments in cell-based research

Rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases

Large number of oncology-related cell therapy clinical trials

Increasing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and systems & software. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market in 2019. Factors such as increasing investments by companies to develop advanced products as well as government initiatives for enhancing cell-based research are contributing to the growth of the cell therapy consumables market.

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=213334978

Precision medicine is an evolving approach for disease treatment and prevention, which takes into account individual variability in genes, environments, and lifestyles. Precision medicine involves the selection of drugs wholly tailored to a patient based on disease condition and history. Although this practice is expanding into all disease areas, oncology has seen the most progress.

Precision medicine offers a new paradigm in oncology, where a patient receives personalized treatment. This approach to disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention utilizes a universal view of patients—from their genes and their environment to their lifestyle—to make more accurate decisions.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. RoW

On the basis of region, the cell therapy technologies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of CVD, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing disposable income, growing healthcare awareness, and the availability of technologically advanced devices in the region.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany). MaxCyte (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Terumo BCT (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), Werum IT Solutions GmbH (Germany), RoosterBio Inc. (US), SIRION Biotech GmbH (Germany), CellGenix GmbH (Germany), L7 Informatics, Inc. (US), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Hemasoft (US), MAK-SYSTEM (US), OrganaBio, LLC (US), IxCells Biotechnology (China), and Wilson Wolf Corporation (US).



Request for sample pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=213334978