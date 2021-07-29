Polyphenols Market Prominent Players, Recent Developments and Trend Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polyphenols Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Polyphenols Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.33 billion by 2024. Polyphenols are also known as “Polyhydroxyphenols”. Polyphenols are characterized by the presence of huge multiples of phenol structural components. Polyphenols are characterized by numerous health benefits. As per study, polyphenols play a vital role in reducing and preventing the progression of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular & neurodegenerative diseases.

Key Players:

Naturex

Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities

Indena S.p.A.

Frutarom

Diana Naturals

Martin Bauer Group

Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.

Hansen

DSM

DuPont Danisco.

ADM

Barry Callebaut

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Polyphenols Market include increase in demand for herbal products, improvement in health by polyphenol, increase in aged population, anti-aging properties related to polyphenols, R&D activities and technical advancements. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including strict administration guidelines and rules regarding tea polyphenols and its supplements, and several side effects related to inappropriate consumption. The industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Grape Seed

Green Tea

Apple

The “Grape seed polyphenol extract” segment led the Polyphenol Market in 2014 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing to growing applications of green tea and grape seed polyphenol extracts in verticals such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food industries.

Application Outlook:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

The “Functional Beverage” segment led the polyphenols industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to growing consumption of nutritive beverages.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Polyphenols Market Size in 2014 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising aged populace in China and Japan.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the polyphenol industry comprise Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities, Naturex, Frutarom Ltd., Indena S.P.A, Diana Naturals, LaynNatural Ingredients Corp, Martin Bauer Group., DSM, Chr. Hansen, ADM, DuPont Danisco, Barry Callebaut, Blue California, Prinova, FutureCeuticals, Amax Nutra Source Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals, Fruitomed, and Cargill Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

