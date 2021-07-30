Chemical, Oil And Natural Gas Sector Expected To Drive Demand For Pump Casing Materials Market

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Pump Casing Materials Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

Market Introduction

Pump casing materials are used as raw materials for the manufacturing of pump casing. The pump casing materials are available in different types based on the type of chemistry of the pump casing materials. Pump casing materials such as metals, plastics, ceramic lined, plastic lined and alloys of metals have a wide range of applications in different types of pumps.

The most common materials used in the pump casing include: cast iron, stainless steel and carbon steel. Pump casing materials possess properties like corrosion resistance, high temperature stability, abrasion resistance and impact resistance. Pump casing materials are used in different types of pumps depending on the type of fluid to be handled by the pump.

Market Dynamics

The growth in the demand for pumps in various industries such as agriculture, chemical, oil and natural gas etc. is expected to drive the demand for the pump casings and the pump casing materials.

Low cost and high efficiency offered by pump casing materials such as plastics is expected to help in the sales growth of pump casing materials during the forecast period.

The growth of water infrastructure industry is expected to increase the demand for pumps which in turn is expected to help in the market growth of pump casing materials.

The fluctuations in the prices of materials such as cast iron, ductile iron are expected to retard the sales growth of the pump casing materials.

List of Participants

The market participants involved in the pump casing materials market are listed below:

CP Pumpen AG

HMS Group

Zibo Quingdong Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd

KSB SE & Co., KGaA

Wilo SE

Jindal Stainless Steel Corp Management Services Pvt. Ltd

Bestar

Marfin

Manufacturer’s Brass and Aluminum Foundry, Inc.

Regional Outlook

North America region is expected to have a decent growth in the sales of pumps in near future owing to the demand from chemical and oil and natural gas industries.

The sales growth of pumps is expected to drive the market for pump casings and pump casing materials.

APEJ region with its growing construction industry mainly in China and India is expected to create a platform for the sales growth of pumps. The growth in the sales of pumps is expected to help in the market growth of pump casings and pump casing materials.

Middle East and Africa region has a well-established oil and natural gas industry and a moderately growing construction and chemicals industry.

The growth of these industries in Middle East and Africa is expected to help in increasing the demand for pumps and the growth of pump casing materials.

The European region is expected to boost the demand for the pumps owing to the high mining activity in the northern parts of Europe, growing chemical and construction industry.

The growth in demand for the pumps is expected to help in the market growth of pump casings and pump casing materials.

Pump casing materials in Latin America are expected to have a growth in the sales owing to the rise in the demand for the pumps from the moderately growing construction industry in the region.

Market Segmentation

The pump casing materials market is segmented on the following basis:

Pump casing materials by type:

Carbon Steel

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Bronze

Nickel

Titanium

Plastics

Ceramic Linings

Others

Pump casing materials by pump type:

Centrifugal

Positive Displacement

Barrel Pull-Out Pump

Circulating Pump

Can-Type Pump

Others

