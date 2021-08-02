Restorative Dentistry Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Restorative Dentistry Market is expected to reach USD 21.27 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 15.60 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Increase in the prevalence of dental diseases (dental caries and edentulism), rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, growing dental tourism, and increasing dental expenditure are the major factors driving the demand for restorative dentistry.

The report analyzes the global restorative dentistry market by product, end user, and region. Based on product, the global restorative dentistry market is segmented into restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. In 2016, the restorative materials segment accounted for the largest share of global Dental Restoration Market, mainly due to the growing number of tooth repair procedures, high cost of restorative materials, increasing adoption of customized prosthetics, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Research Methodology

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the global restorative dentistry market and estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. Major players in the market were identified through secondary research and their market revenues were determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the study of the annual and financial reports of top market players, whereas primary research included extensive interviews with the key opinion leaders such as CEOs, directors, and marketing executives. The percentage splits, shares, and breakdowns of the product markets were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. This data is consolidated and added to detailed inputs and analysis from MarketsandMarkets and presented in this report. Some of the secondary resources we referred are Canadian Dental Association, American Dental Association, British Dental Association, World Health Organization, Indian Dental Association, and Japan Dental Association.

Based on end user, the restorative dentistry market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, dental schools & research institutes, and dental laboratories. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the major share of the global restorative dentistry market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals especially in emerging markets, rapid adoption of advanced technologies in these settings, and growth in the target patient population.

Europe dominated the Dental Restoration Market in 2016

Europe accounted for the largest share of the restorative dentistry devices market in 2016, followed by North America. The large share of this region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases; growing dental tourism in some European countries; growth in the aging population; increasing demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures; increasing number of dental clinics, hospitals, and laboratories; and growing adoption of technologically advanced procedures, such as CAD/CAM systems by dental professionals.

The major players in the dental restoration market are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Septodont Holding (France), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), COLTENE Holding (Switzerland), and VOCO (Germany).

