European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market – Innovation in Service Offerings & Use of IoT

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Expected Growth in Revenue Generation:

The European medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach USD 8.93 Billion by 2022 from USD 6.29 in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period is from 2017 to 2022.

Major Growth Influencing Factors:

The growth of the market is attributed to rising focus on preventive maintenance. Preventive maintenance is gaining prominence as planned inspections and medical device maintenance help avoid adverse incidents and medical-device related accidents. Regular maintenance services provided by OEMs, ISOs, or in-house service technicians ensure safe, efficient, and long-lasting use of medical devices. The growing focus on implementing preventive maintenance strategies among healthcare organizations is expected to offer growth opportunities for service providers in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=243039217



Objectives of this Study Are:

To define, describe, and forecast the European medical equipment maintenance market by device, service, service provider, contract type, end user, and country.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to European countries, namely, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe (RoE).

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions in the European medical equipment maintenance market.

Based on the service provider, the European medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent service organizations (ISOs), and in-house maintenance. In 2017, OEMs are expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of the OEMs segment can primarily be attributed to the wide geographic presence and strong technical expertise of OEMs.

On the basis of contract type, the European medical equipment maintenance market is categorized into annual and multi-year maintenance contracts. In 2017, the multi-year maintenance contracts segment is expected to account the largest share of the market. Hospitals with large budgets prefer long-term contracts to match the lifecycle of medical equipment and to avoid renegotiating of service contracts. Moreover, service providers are likely to provide some discount on the final amount for multiple-year contracts thus; multi-year contracts can offer potential cost benefits to providers.

Target Audience for this Report:

Medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers

Independent services organizations (ISOs)

Healthcare institutions (hospitals and outpatient clinics)

Academic institutes and universities

Distributors and suppliers of electromedical equipment and services

Research and consulting firms

End Users:

By end user, the European medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into public-sector organizations and private-sector organizations. In 2017, the public-sector organizations’ segment is expected to account for the largest share European medical equipment maintenance market. The dominance of public healthcare in most of the European economies, as well as the increase in value-based procurement of medical equipment are the major factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=243039217



Germany to dominate the market followed by Italy

By region, the European medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into Germany, Italy, UK, France, Spain, and RoE. In 2017, Germany accounted for the largest share of the market; this regional segment is also expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Italy. The high growth of the German market is attributed to the factors such as the significant presence of OEMs, growing medical technology market, well-established healthcare infrastructure and large installation base of medical equipment. Italy is the second largest growing market, factors such as focus on value-based healthcare system, and strategic expansion of market players, are expected to fuel the market growth in this country.

Key Players:

The medical equipment maintenance market is highly competitive with the presence of both OEMs and ISOs. GE Healthcare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Toshiba Medical Systems Europe (Germany), and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) are some of the leading OEMs; whereas, TBS Group S.p.A. (Italy), Alliance Medical Group (U.K.), Pantheon Group (Italy), Technologie Sanitarie S.p.A. (Italy), Avensys UK Ltd. (U.K.), and Grupo Empresarial Electromédico (Spain) are some of the leading ISOs operating in the European medical equipment maintenance market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com