Civil Engineering And Its Branches

What is civil engineering?

Civil engineering is one of the oldest branches of engineering studies. All the construction that we find around us utilizes the intellect and skills of a civil engineer. This discipline deals with the designing, constructing, developing and maintaining the naturally built environment along with the man-made structures such as rails, roads, bridges, canals, sewage systems, etc.

The branch has made lot of up gradation over the time, the job of today’s civil engineers is not like traditional ones. Nowadays the aim is not only made appealing design structure but also need to analyze the effects of deterioration on infrastructure elements, considering environmental and economic sustainability. Today we need engineers who are able to design effective as well efficient structures.

What is the scope of studying civil engineering?

Approximately 3500 engineering colleges across the country have witnessed a great surge in the number of applicants who aspire to pursue a career in civil engineering . In the state of Maharashtra itself, there are more than 352 engineering colleges, who are focused on crafting proficient and outstanding professionals of tomorrow. There are many sub-branches of civil engineering thus creating more job opportunities in different sectors for the aspiring applicants. The infrastructural development of nation is non ending process so Civil Engineering personnel’s has never ending demand.

Different sub-disciplines of civil engineering:

Coastal: Field concerned with the management of coastal areas.

Construction: Field concerned with the planning, construction, execution, transportation of materials, and site development.

Earthquake: Field involves designing structures which would withstand dangerous earthquakes.

Environmental: Field that deals with the chemical, biological and thermal wastes as well as purifying of air and water.

Forensic: Field related to the study of material, products, and structures that are not operating as expected and hence causing damage to the property.

Geotechnical: This field regarded with the study of soil and rock that support the civil engineering systems.

Material science: This field is concerned with the protection and preservation of the construction done by conducting the study of the characteristics of the materials used in the construction.

Structural: Field that involves the study of structural designs, analysis of the buildings, towers, bridges, flyovers, etc.

Surveying: Field that is related with the study and surveillance and measurement of the dimensions occurring near or on the surface of the earth.

1. Land surveying: The professionals from this field are required for the conducting boundary surveys and construction plans.

2. Construction surveying: The professionals from this field survey the existing conditions, verification of the location, placement of reference points and markers.

Transportation: Field related to the transportation and moving of populaces and goods securely. This is done by the designing, constructing, and maintenance of transportation services such as railways, roadways, airports, streets, etc.

Hydraulic: Field that is associated with the storing, collection and management of water.

Above mentioned are the branches of civil engineering that can be chosen as per the interest of the individuals. In-depth knowledge of traditional, fundamental principles and new technologies is must for every civil engineers, so they can easily analyzed and addressed the complex, interdisciplinary problems faced within society.

