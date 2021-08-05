Central Florida Zoo debuts expanded food options

SANFORD, Fla., 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — There’s always something new to see at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens—and now there’s something new to taste to fuel those adventures.

The Zoo recently rolled out new food offerings at two locations on property, as well as the option for mobile ordering.

The Zoo’s main dining concept is now called Graze, located near the Wharton-Smith Tropical Splash Ground. The menu puts a fresh and fun spin on old favorites, serving up items like The Q Dog—with BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw and onions on an all-beef, deli-style hotdog—and the Ragin’ Cajun Crispy Chicken sandwich—which features hand-dipped crispy chicken, dill pickle chips and Cajun mayo made using a Sanford hot sauce company, Hotter Than El.

The eatery also features vegetarian options such as the Falafel and the Powergrain Bowl with quinoa, edamame, garbanzo beans, fresh cucumber, diced tomato and greens with tzatziki vinaigrette and balsamic drizzle.

Kids choices include the Kids Dog and PB&J, and there are a selection of fries and loaded fries. Concessions are also available near the rhinoceros habitat. The new spot, Swirl, serves up ice cream and other grab-and-go treats for those hot days exploring the Zoo.

In addition to the new menu of fresh and satisfying options, parents can get excited for the option to order on their phones. No more will they have to wait in line with kids who just want to hit the splash pad. Now, parents can kick back in one of the lounge chairs near the splash pad, scan the QR code, and place an order.

“We’re always looking for ways to better serve our guests,” Ferri said. “We are excited to provide them both with the convenience and some great new options, and we can’t wait for people to taste for themselves.”

The new food options come from the Zoo’s partnership with the SSA Group, a hospitality group that facilitates ticketing, culinary and retail options for cultural attractions and experiences. The group is also handling the Zoo’s ticketing system.

For more information about the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, and to plan your visit, head to www.centralfloridazoo.org.

About the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is home to over 300 animals in Sanford, Florida. As a not-for-profit organization, it is a leader in conservation, providing experiences that excite and inspire adults and children to learn and act on behalf of wildlife. More information is available at www.centralfloridazoo.org.