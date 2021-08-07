The Christian Ministry Alliance adds experienced finance and non-profit accounting executive to their Board of Directors

Carolee Eason brings 20 years of nonprofit finance and accounting experience to the Alliance’s growing board.

Phoenix, Arizona, USA, 2021-Aug-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Christian Ministry Alliance announced today the appointment of Carolee Eason to the board of directors.

“I cannot be happier to welcome Carolee to our growing board of directors. Her long career in the nonprofit sector brings with it practical experience and organizational wisdom that will almost immediately bear fruit for the Alliance.”

“Finding board members that share an organizational and cultural ethos makes her addition even more meaningful.” continued Mr. Leslie. “Carolee’s long experience serving the local church, not only as member, but as a planter alongside her husband Joel, brings a rich and deepening love for the local church and related ministries we serve. This kind of history and heart is invaluable.”

Mrs. Eason currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer at Glazer Children’s Museum in Tampa, FL. As part of the senior leadership team, she is responsible for ensuring the development and achievement of the long-term strategic and financial goals. Before joining the museum in 2018, she served for fifteen years as Director of Operations and Finance for the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation.

Carolee holds a Master’s degree in Accounting from the University of South Florida and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Along with her husband, she helped plant Bridgeway Church in 2000 and places a high priority on involvement in the activities of the church, including volunteering with the children and women’s ministries. Bridgeway focuses on outreach, missions, and discipleship.

The Christian Ministry Alliance is a national member services organization focused on coming alongside the local church and smaller ministry nonprofits. Too many ministry leaders are overwhelmed. Our mission is to help clear the operational clutter, allowing leaders to gain back their time and energy, and fulfill their calling.

