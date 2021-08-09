River Ridge Offers Trauma-Responsive Mental Health Treatment

Eagan, Minnesota, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — River Ridge is pleased to announce they offer trauma-responsive mental health treatment to help patients take back their lives. They understand many mental health issues result from trauma or may become worse after suffering a tragedy. Their team works hard to get to the root of the issue and provide their patients with the necessary support to heal.

When patients turn to River Ridge for mental health treatment, they can rest assured the staff they work with will explore the root cause of their mental health issues. Once they understand any trauma that has impacted their mental health, they can recommend the most appropriate treatment options. Some patients benefit most from individual and group therapy, while others require more intensive treatments, such as medication or in-patient care. Their goal is to provide each patient with a personalized treatment plan to help them overcome their trauma-related mental health issues.

Anyone interested in learning about trauma-responsive mental health treatment can find out more by visiting the River Ridge website or by calling 952-894-7722.

About River Ridge: River Ridge is a mental health and substance abuse recovery clinic providing services to patients throughout the area. They take a trauma-responsive and gender-responsive approach to treatment, ensuring every patient has the best chance of a successful outcome. Their team provides the personalized treatment plan each patient requires.

