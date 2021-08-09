Transportation Management System Market Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 9 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Transportation management systems Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Transportation management systems Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Transportation management systems Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global transportation management systems market size is projected to touch USD 198.82 billion by the year 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% through the forecast period of 2019-2025. The evolving e-commerce and retail sector and the rising demand for technology and automation in logistics and supply chain are propelling the adaption of transportation management system (TMS). Advancing digital technologies which have resulted in implementing cloud transportation management systems, predictive analysis, blockchain technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and Internet of Things (IoT) facilitating the growth of the market. Additionally, the high rate of return on investment on implementing TMS module is captivating the attention of huge number of players that would want to penetrate the market, which would further drive the market growth.

Supply chain and logistics companies are making huge investments in deploying advanced technologies in their TMS to make the best of use of the large volume of data produced on a daily basis. Logistics companies extensively use AI to enhance their real-time decision making abilities to cut costs, make the optimum utilization of inventories and track the availability of shipments and cargos. The logistics industry is streamlined mostly by big data-driven applications on a global level.

The demand for scalability, flexibility and visibility all over the supply chain is a key factor in driving the transportation system market. With the growing e-commerce market across the globe, the online retail market is evolving at an accelerated speed and the customers are eyeing on highly personalized experiences that further drives the growth of the market. As the transportation and logistics sectors continue growing, the demand for smarter, efficient and faster shipping services is very important and would contribute significantly in the transportation management system market growth.

The competition in the market is fierce amongst several module developers owing to the presence of advanced technologies like blockchain and AI. These technologies considerably contribute in improving the TMS. Companies are making hefty investments in R&D to improve the process of making payments, order fulfillment and freight location monitoring. Automation in logistics would prove crucial for companies trying to embrace blockchain and AI to maintain an edge over its competitors in the market.

List of Key Players of Transportation management systems Market :-

Oracle Corporation; The Descartes Systems Group, Inc.; JDA Software Inc. and SAP SE.

