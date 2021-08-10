BACHELOR OF TECHNOLOGY LATERAL ENTRY

Noida, India, 2021-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Tech Lateral Entry is one of the a lot of technical education options in India for pursuing engineering. A Candidates gets direct entry in the B.Tech second year through B.Tech – Lateral Entry and gains excellence learning experience that will shape their achievement in selected fields. This program lets students pursue many B.Tech programs from the second year of the college in many engineering colleges in India.

Difference between Regular B.Tech and B.Tech LE:

There is no main educational difference between regular B.Tech and B.Tech LE. The only significant difference is that the duration of regular B.Tech is four years whereas that of B.Tech LE is 3 years. After completing the diploma, Students take admission in the 2nd year of the regular B.Tech program after finishing their engineering diplomas.

Eligibility and Educational Qualifications required for B.Tech Lateral Entry:

Following is the educational qualification you must have in order to take lateral entry admission in B.Tech:

You should have completed a 3 year (most colleges only accept full-time diploma) diploma in engineering.

Best B.Tech College in Noida need minimum 45-50% aggregate in 3-year diploma. However, this may differ from university to university.

Admission Process for B.Tech Lateral Entry:

Various Engineering colleges and universities including the Best B.Tech College in Noida offer Admission in B.Tech LE programs on the basis of entrance exams.

Different institutes/colleges consider different entrance exams. Most of the private colleges and district government colleges take admission on the basis of state entrance exams.

A few universities and institutes may conduct their own entrance exam for admission to B.Tech LE programs offered by them.

Entrance Exams for Lateral Entry Admission in B.Tech 2nd Year:

Various entrance exams in India are conducted for lateral entry admissions to B.Tech programs offered by many colleges:

Delhi Technical University Lateral Entry Entrance Examination

LPU NEAT (National Engineering Aptitude Test)

Kerala University Lateral Entry Exam

Calicut University Lateral Entry Entrance Exams

KIIT University Lateral Entry Entrance Examination

Mumbai University Lateral Entry Entrance Examination

Lateral Entry Entrance Test LEET

MIT-Manipal BE Lateral Entry Entrance Exam

UKSEE B.Tech (Lateral Entry) Entrance Exam

West Bengal University Joint Entrance Exam for Lateral Entry (JELET)

Uttarakhand Technical University Lateral Entry Entrance Test

Eligible candidates can get the lateral entry for B. Tech in the following streams:

Tech in Civil Engineering

Tech in Chemical Engineering

Tech in Mechanical Engineering

Tech in Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Tech in Aeronautical Engineering

Tech in Computer Science & Engineering

Tech in Biotechnology Engineering

Tech in Information Technology

Tech in Automobile Engineering

Tech in Computer & Communication Engineering

Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering

Tech in Instrumentation & Control Engineering

Tech in Mechatronics

Tech in Biomedical Engineering

Tech in Industrial & Production Engineering

Tech in Printing & Media Technology

Which one is better – Regular B.Tech or B.Tech LE?

Both the programs are measured equivalent in the market as far as employment openings are concerned. Students after earning B.Tech LE degree from the Best engineering college in Noida are offered the same positions and opportunities as standard B.Tech graduates.

Experts think that a student increase practical and core subject knowledge during the engineering diploma which helps LE students understand machines better. This program is sometimes proved to be an added benefit for students who are pursuing B.Tech courses from the Best engineering college in Greater Noida like Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

It’s a good choice to go for B.Tech lateral entry, and there is no damage in it. You can take the right entrance exams to secure a seat in the top colleges offering B.Tech LE course. You will get the top opportunities in the engineering and technical market As long as you score well.