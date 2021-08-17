Artists Bring West Coast Flair to the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

CLEARWATER, FL, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — On Sunday August 8, 2021, the Clearwater Community Volunteers hosted an art showing in partnership with an LA-based group of artists active in their community. The art exhibit featured Clearwater artists through sketches, portraits, abstract art, books, and poems.

“I wanted to bring this successful artist group to Clearwater,” said Barbara Cordova. “I am very proud of being able to assist my friends in Clearwater with launching their very own group to spread arts and assistance through the Clearwater community.”

Upon entering the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center guests were able to tour a one-of-a kind art exhibit. Paintings, drawings, and sculptures of all colors and shapes adorned the walls of the Center. The exhibit was followed by a show with live music, poetry reading and a dance presentation.

“We wanted to share art and encourage others to create,” said Gertie Perry, Activities Director for the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. “It was a beautiful event and enabled us to meet a number of artists right here in the Clearwater community.”

The CCV Center is an extension of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, serving nonprofits and volunteer-based organizations in the Greater Tampa Bay Area. Nonprofits can use its facilities or work with its staff to help facilitate their community outreach activities all at no cost to the organization.

Since its opening in March of 2018 the CCV center has worked with over 130 different charities and nonprofits, even helping aspiring charity founders to establish their own nonprofit. It has hosted over 3,500 meetings and events for those nonprofits with nearly 15,000 people entering its doors to create a ripple effect for good.

The CCV center also hosts community events where families can have fun in a safe environment. The newsletter contains a section detailing their upcoming events via Eventbrite.com.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please visit www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org or contact the Center Manager at (727)-316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.