Plug and Law Launches LLC Bundle

New York, USA, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Legal should be accessible to everyone, but the majority of new and small business owners lack the financial capacity to hire a lawyer to help and guide them.

Plug and Law is committed to working with and serving small businesses. The company is here to advocate and help small and online business owners in terms of protecting their business from legal disputes. Most of these disputes arise when the proper legal documents and agreements were not in place.

The newest service at Plug and Law is the LLC Bundle. It’s designed to help small businesses on a budget form their limited liability company (LLC).

Why form an LLC?

Forming an LLC is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to take your business to the next level. This business structure protects owners from liabilities and lawsuits incurred by the company by separating the owner’s personal assets from the business entity.

Moreover, starting and running a business can be expensive. However, LLCs have many tax benefits. In the long run, you’ll be able to save more as your business grows.

Even more importantly, an LLC establishes your credibility among suppliers, competitors, banks and potential investors, but especially among your potential customers. It shows that your company is legitimate and operates within the law. This gives off a signal to your stakeholders that your transactions are trustworthy.

How to form an LLC with Plug and Law?

With all of these benefits, Plug and Law has made it simple for businesses to legitimize their transactions and operations by forming an LLC. More importantly, the team has created a simple way to help entrepreneurs build and protect their business dreams without spending thousands of dollars.

With the LLC Bundle, entrepreneurs can form an LLC by doing the following steps:

Choose an available business name and tell the experts at Plug and Law. Answer a few questions which will not take more than 10 minutes to answer. Plug and Law will complete the legal work and paperwork to form your LLC!

The LLC Bundle starts at $499.

About Plug and Law: Erika Kullberg is the founder of Plug and Law. She is an award-winning attorney and has spent years as a corporate lawyer. The goal of the company is to simplify legal documents and other legal matters for entrepreneurs and business owners.

Contact Plug and Law at https://plugandlaw.com/ or you can also send them an email at support@plugandlaw.com.