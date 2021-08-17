Reporter Gene Assays Market worth $2.6 Billion by 2024

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The reporter gene assay market is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1%. The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing funding for cell-based research, growing applications of gene expression, and a rising preference for cell-based assays.

Recent Developments:

In 2018, Thermo Fisher acquired Advanced Bioprocessing business from BD, to expand Thermo Fisher Scientific’s cell-culture media products and strong technical services program

In 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired C.R Bard (US). This acquisition advanced BD’s product offerings and global reach.

In 2018, Merck opened a new 3,800-square-meter laboratory in Singapore.

In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) opened its Bioprocess design center in Shanghai.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20053198



The cell signaling pathways segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on applications, the reporter gene assay market is segmented into gene regulation, protein interaction, Cell Signaling pathways, and promotor structural & functional analysis. The cell signaling pathway is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. High growth in this market segment is attributed to its importance in several cellular functionalities (such as cell differentiation, cell fate determination, and cell growth) and advanced applications of cell signaling in life science sectors (such as biotechnology, molecular biology, and microbiology).

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid-to-long term?

What are the major end users of reporter gene assays?

What are the application areas of the reporter gene assays?

Which are the most commonly used reporter gene assays kits?

What is the global scenario of the reporter gene assay market?

Assay kits segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the reporter gene assay market is broadly classified into assay kits and reagents. The assay kits segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2019 and is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of the assay kits segment can be attributed to their repeated use in Gene Expression studies and signaling pathway analysis during gene transcription or translation levels. Moreover, assay kits are preferred over standalone reagents in cases where a validated protocol for assay development is available.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The reporter gene assay market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A majority of the growth is driven by the significant expansion of players as well as growth in the healthcare market and research industry in these regions. The low-cost manufacturing advantage, increasing per capita income, and low regulatory stringency are also factors supporting the growth of the reporter gene assays industry.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20053198



Key Market Players

The prominent players in the global reporter gene assay market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Promega Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Biotium (US), Abcam plc (UK), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Geno Technology (US), Genecopoeia (US), InvivoGen (France), and PromoCell (Germany).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com