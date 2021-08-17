Wet Wipes to be the Most Preferred Deodorant Wipes Variant Globally Through 2030

Due to the increasing concerns regarding health and hygiene amongst the consumers the market for deodorant wipes is experiencing a steady growth throughout the world. Also, deodorant wipes are getting popular in different regions of the world due to the fact that they provide freshness and a feeling of refreshment. They are also gaining popularity for cleansing the armpits by preventing the spread of bromhidrosis-causing bacteria.

According to Fact.MR, the global deodorant wipes market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 920 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Deodorant Wipes Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the dry wipes segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 290 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The dry wipes segment is estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to gain in market share by the year 2022 end.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the coconut fragrance type segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 180 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the forecast period. The coconut fragrance type segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the fragrance type segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the dryness relief segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 300 Mn in 2022. The dryness relief segment is expected to lose some market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the Europe region in the dryness relief segment.

Fact.MR forecasts the modern trade deodorant wipes segment to grow from nearly US$ 280 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 360 Mn in 2022. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Key Segments of the Deodorant wipes Market

Fact.MR’s study on the deodorant wipes market offers information divided into four key segments-product, fragrance, application, and distribution channel across six region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product

Wet Wipes

Dry Wipes

Fragrance

Citrus

Coconut

Floral

Lavender

Others

Application

Dryness Relief

Itch Relief

Odour Prevention & Freshness

Others

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for deodorant wipes, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Mandom Corporation, Rock line Industries, Johnson & Johnson, Nice-Pak Products, Kimberly-Clark, Shiseido Company Limited, Procter & Gamble, Diamond Wipes International and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA.

