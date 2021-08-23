New Business Opportunities in Peristaltic Pumps Market Industry

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The peristaltic pumps market is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2020and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 to 2025.The growing pharmaceutical & medical, water & wastewater treatment, and food &beverage industry will drive the market. The unique peristaltic pump features and the increasing awareness in the end-use industries are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194304410

There are two types of peristaltic pumps: tube and hose. The tube pumps are low-pressure pumps and operate up to the working pressure of 4 bars. The hose pumps are high-pressure pumps used for pumping aggressive sewage & slurries and are installed with reinforced tubes, which enable hose pumps to handle the pressure of up to 16 bars. The hose or tube element plays a critical role in ensuringthe performance, durability, and efficiency of the pump. The market is expected to register the fastest growth in the APAC region, which ismajorly driven by the fast-growing end-use industries in the region. The new emerging markets, such as Indonesia and Malaysia, also opens up new opportunities for the peristaltic pump manufacturers during the forecast period.

The peristaltic pumps with a discharge capacity up to 30 psi are anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment in the discharge capacity is majorly driven by the fast-growing applications in the pharmaceutical& medical industry. The increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical & medical industry is one of the key factors that drive the demand for peristaltic pumps in the pharmaceutical & medical industry.

Request Sample Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=194304410

The demand for peristaltic pumps in 2020 is estimated to grow by 7.4% in terms of value. The growth of peristaltic pumps is mainly driven by the peristaltic tube pumps as its demand in the pharmaceutical & medical indusstry increased. The demand for peristaltic hose pumps, on the other, slowed due to the slow down in the end-use industries in which high-pressure applications are required, such as food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, chemical processing, mining, and pulp & paper industry. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries helps offset the decline in demand caused due to slowdown in the manufacturing sector across the globe.