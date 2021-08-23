Sales of Barcode Scanning Based Surgical Instrument Tracking System to Grow at a CAGR of 16.6% During 2020-2030

The surgical instrument tracking market remains driven by the increased level of automation in the healthcare industry. Rapid expansion of the healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as China and India is expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period (2020-2030).

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4835

The quality of healthcare services provided to patients is changing, and it is expected to improve further as more and more surgeons today are well-supported with better information about both patients and the indication at hand. In the current scenario, developed economies are leading the way in providing high-quality healthcare services. Moreover, the surgical instrument tracking system market is expected to benefit from the formation of a structured risk-based regulatory framework for healthcare IT initiatives.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4835

Key Trends of Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Market Study

Surgical instrument tracking software is estimated to account for 57.7% share of the market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lose 230 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

In terms of technology, RFID-based surgical instrument tracking system remains highly preferred and is expected to represent US$ 90Mn of the market in 2020.

Growing at CAGR of 18.4% through 2030, sales value of the RFID-based systems is expected to reach US$ 483Mn by 2030.

Demand for barcode scanning-based surgical instrument tracking is expected to register a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period to be valued at US$ 252.7Mn by 2030 end.

Hospital Operation Theater as an end user is projected to grow 5.4X during forecast period, while adoption by ambulatory surgical centers is projected to grow 4.7X through 2030.

Use of surgical instrument tracking systems in hospital sterile processing department (SPD) is estimated to account for 23.1% of the market revenue by 2020-end.

Adoption by office-based specialized clinics is projected to grow 5.2X during forecast period.

Key takeaways from the presented Surgical Instrument Tracking Market analysis:

In-depth understanding of the innovations in the market space

Region-wise assessment of the different factors expected to influence market growth in each region

Influence of technological advances on the market

A thorough assessment of growth opportunities for market players in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio in different end-use industries

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4835

Key Players to Focus on Product Innovation and Acquisition

Prominent players of the surgical instrument tracking market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Infor, Cantel Medical Corporation (MEDIVATORS Inc.), Steris Plc, Getinge AB and Intelligent InSites, Inc.

Key players are adopting aggressive growth strategies for establishing their presence over the regional and global market. These players are also focusing on product innovation and acquisition of new companies to meet increasing demand compatible with associated application usage.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/25/2006303/0/en/Hyperspectral-Imaging-Market-to-be-Driven-by-Application-in-Forestry-and-Agriculture-East-Asia-Emerging-Highly-Lucrative-Says-a-New-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com