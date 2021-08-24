Abbey Springs Offers Beautiful Banquet Facilities

Fontana, Wisconsin, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Abbey Springs is pleased to announce they offer beautiful banquet facilities ideal for many occasions. The country club is a popular option for weddings and more.

At Abbey Springs, the beautiful banquet facilities are open to the general public and offer the ideal scenic location for weddings, birthday parties, anniversary parties, and more. Their staff works closely with clients to create a memorable event that utilizes all their features. With indoor and outdoor locations available, clients can enjoy their perfect event with onsite catering and state-of-the-art facilities.

Abbey Springs is located along the shore of Lake Geneva, making it a scenic environment to hold any indoor or outdoor event. It’s a photographer’s paradise, allowing clients to capture their event for a lifetime of memories. Clients are free to design the layout however they see fit, with a team of professionals ready to help with all the details.

Anyone interested in learning about their beautiful banquet facilities can find out more by visiting the Abbey Springs website or by calling 1-262-275-6113.

About Abbey Springs: Abbey Springs is a golf course and banquet facility located on the shore of Lake Geneva. The world-class golf course provides fantastic views, and the degree of difficulty golfers want for their games. Banquet facilities include state-of-the-art facilities, onsite catering, and much more for a fully customizable event.

Company: Abbey Springs

Address: One Country Club Drive

City: Fontana

State: WI

Zip code: 53125

Telephone number: 1-262-275-6113

Fax number: 1-262-275-8082