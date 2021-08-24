Pena & Bromberg Assist with Social Security Disability Claims

Posted on 2021-08-24 by in Law // 0 Comments

Fresno, California, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Pena & Bromberg is pleased to announce they assist clients with Social Security disability claims. As board-certified experts in Social Security disability, their team strives to make the process as stress-free as possible.

Clients can start the process with Pena & Bromberg by scheduling a free consultation to discuss the specifics of their situation. Because the law firm works on a contingency basis, they only accept cases they feel they can win for their clients. Once they take a case, the team works closely with the client to gather the appropriate documentation, fill out the paperwork correctly, file it, and attend any required court hearings. Their goal is to help individuals get the Social Security disability benefits they deserve with less hassle and worry.

Individuals who received a denial of benefits can also turn to the law team at Pena & Bromberg to file an appeal. Their experienced team will look over the case and determine what errors led to the denial. Once they correct the mistakes, they help the client file for the Social Security disability benefits they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about the Social Security disability claim representation offered can find out more by visiting the Pena & Bromberg website or by calling 1-559-439-9700.

About Pena & Bromberg: Pena & Bromberg is a Social Security disability law firm assisting individuals in stress-free Social Security disability claims. They work closely with clients to help them get the benefits they deserve. Clients can turn to the law firm for assistance with an initial claim or appealing denials.

Company: Pena & Bromberg
Address: 2440 Tulare St. #320
City: Fresno
State: CA
Zip code: 93721
Telephone number: 1-559-439-9700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution