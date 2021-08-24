Pena & Bromberg Assist with Social Security Disability Claims

Fresno, California, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Pena & Bromberg is pleased to announce they assist clients with Social Security disability claims. As board-certified experts in Social Security disability, their team strives to make the process as stress-free as possible.

Clients can start the process with Pena & Bromberg by scheduling a free consultation to discuss the specifics of their situation. Because the law firm works on a contingency basis, they only accept cases they feel they can win for their clients. Once they take a case, the team works closely with the client to gather the appropriate documentation, fill out the paperwork correctly, file it, and attend any required court hearings. Their goal is to help individuals get the Social Security disability benefits they deserve with less hassle and worry.

Individuals who received a denial of benefits can also turn to the law team at Pena & Bromberg to file an appeal. Their experienced team will look over the case and determine what errors led to the denial. Once they correct the mistakes, they help the client file for the Social Security disability benefits they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about the Social Security disability claim representation offered can find out more by visiting the Pena & Bromberg website or by calling 1-559-439-9700.

About Pena & Bromberg: Pena & Bromberg is a Social Security disability law firm assisting individuals in stress-free Social Security disability claims. They work closely with clients to help them get the benefits they deserve. Clients can turn to the law firm for assistance with an initial claim or appealing denials.

Company: Pena & Bromberg

Address: 2440 Tulare St. #320

City: Fresno

State: CA

Zip code: 93721

Telephone number: 1-559-439-9700