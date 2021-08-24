Redpoint Wilmington Helps Students Live Comfortably

Wilmington, North Carolina, 2021-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Wilmington is pleased to announce they help students live comfortably in convenient off-campus housing. The complex is open to students attending the University of North Carolina in Wilmington.

Students residing at Redpoint Wilmington can choose between various floorplans, including three and four-bedroom units. Residents can choose their roommates among friends or get matched through the roommate matching service. Rent for each apartment includes lawn services, valet trash service, in-unit laundry, and access to community amenities. Furnishing packages are available for an additional monthly rate.

Redpoint Wilmington offers students many comfortable amenities to ensure a better quality of life through their college years. Residents can enjoy a resort-style, zero-entry swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, grilling stations, outdoor lounge, fire pits, and regularly scheduled social events throughout the year. Students can also bring their pets along.

Anyone interested in learning about off-campus student housing can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Wilmington website or by calling 1-910-765-0300.

About Redpoint Wilmington: Redpoint Wilmington is pleased to announce they offer off-campus student housing near the UNC Wilmington campus. The pet-friendly units provide everything students need to live a comfortable lifestyle. Students can choose from various floorplans to best suit their needs.

Company: Redpoint Wilmington
Address: 606 Steamboat Springs Ave
City: Wilmington
State: NC
Zip code: 28403
Telephone number: (910) 765-0300

