Carotenoids Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2030

Growing demand for carotenoids in neutraceuticals, increased consumer consumption of dietary supplements, and innovative applications in the cosmetics industry have been driving demand for carotenoids in the global market. While cosmetic application of carotenoids has been a recent development, rising demand from this sector is expected to lead to high growth of the carotenoids market.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the carotenoids market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 2 billion by 2030, with the growth rate pegged at over 5% during 2020 to 2030. The insights and analytics on the Naturally-Sourced Carotenoids Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Carotenoids Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Carotenoids Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments. The research report published by Fact.MR on the Naturally-Sourced Carotenoids Market provides a detailed overview of the demands and consumptions of various products/services associated with the growth dynamics of the market during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

After reading the Carotenoids Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Carotenoids Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021 to 2031

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global Carotenoids Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Carotenoids Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Carotenoids Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Carotenoids Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

Competitive Analysis of Carotenoids Market

The carotenoids market is partially consolidated in nature, with the top players accounting for nearly one-third revenue share. BASF S.E., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Givaudan Group are the top players operating in the carotenoids market space. Top companies are leveraging their strengthened portfolios and investments in research & development for differentiated products to gain an edge in market. In 2018, Givaudan Group strengthened its portfolio for natural food colors through the acquisition of Naturex S.A. Owing to these inorganic movements of top players, consolidation in the carotenoids market is expected to increase during the forecast period, despite multiple new entrants and emerging players.

