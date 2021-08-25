Sales of Ice Hockey Equipment are Expected to Reach US$ 1,400 Mn in Revenues by 2022-end

According to a report by Fact.MR, the global ice hockey equipment market is expected to register a low CAGR during 2017 to 2022. Global sales of ice hockey equipment are expected reach roughly US$ 1,400 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Even though the market growth witnesses a slow pace, a rise in its expansion is estimated on the back of rules changed by the NHL. The NHL has made changes to length of the goalie’s leg pads for reducing their size, which in turn will prevent blocking of five hole between their legs. In the near future, it will be necessary for the ice hockey goalies to wear catch gloves, blockers, and chest guards, which will better suit their body sizes. The changes made by NHL in game rules will necessitate purchasing of new gears by goalies, and eliminate the use of the standard oversize equipment. This will result into the loss of current stock in the market.

Over the recent past, a number of vendors have been concentrating on innovations in helmets, so as to provide players with protection from concussions. Major vendors including Adidas, and Performance Sports Group, have begun launching new versions of helmets, making the older versions obsolete. These new versions of helmets are made from flexible materials with fluid-filled bladders to prevent ice hockey players from head injuries.

Ice Hockey Equipment Market Analysis

Adoption of these helmets will witness a rise in the near future, owing to their enhanced abilities. New opportunities are being explored by vendors in developing countries of Europe, and Asia, and these vendors are adopting multiple strategies for increasing their presence in the market. These factors will bring a promising change in the growth of the market.

Ice Hockey Equipment Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the ice hockey equipment market with detailed segmentation on the basis of equipment, buyer, sales channel, and key regions.

Equipment
  • Ice Skates
  • Helmets
  • Stick
  • Protective Gear
  • Apparel
  • Other
Buyer
  • Individual
  • Institutional
  • Promotional
Sales Channel
  • Independent Sports Outlet
  • Franchised Sports Outlet
  • Ice Hockey Product Stores
  • Modem Trade Channel
  • Online Sales Channel

  • Fact.MR’s report profiles key players actively participating in the market during this 5-year period, which include Don Simmons Sports, Inc., Sport Maska Inc., Montreal-Tackla Hockey Company, Easton Hockey, Inc., Bauer Hockey, Inc., Roces Srl, Franklin Sports Inc., Graf Skates AG, Sherwood Athletics Group Inc., and New Balance, Inc.

